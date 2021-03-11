Sunnybrook Hospital prepares for COVID ‘third wave’





Content of the article Employee parking at Sunnybrook Hospital has begun to resemble a MES unit as the province prepares to fight COVIDs the third possible wave. Crews had set up at least three massive olive-growing tents, along with six smaller ones, in the parking lot of besieged workers since Wednesday afternoon. Workers could be seen setting up a fourth massive tent as the elevators moved with massive generators and the latest ventilation equipment. The tents are sophisticated and designed for patient-specific care, said Robert Burgess, senior director of the Sunnybrook Health Science Center for Emergency Preparedness. Emergency tent hospitals are being set up for a possible third wave caused by variants of the COVID virus. It is very much a readiness activity, Burgess said. Emergency Preparation 101 prepare for the worst and hope for the best. Burgess added that, if necessary, the tents will be used to accommodate 84 patients each with the possibility of increasing the number to 100 people.

Content of the article We apologize, but this video has not been uploaded. The Ontario Ministry of Health has said the units will ensure that specialized resources, such as intensive care, are available in hospitals for those most in need. Our government, in partnership with the federal government, continues to plan, prepare, and take action to protect the health and safety of Ontarians during the COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement issued by the office of Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliotts on Tuesday. . Burgess added that tents are not what people will use during camps, saying they have space for hospital beds, machinery and proper patient management. The best-case scenario is for the Toronto area to be spared a third wave, eliminating the need for a mobile hospital. The new COVID-19 model warns of a possible third wave Ontario reports 1,185 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Ontario reports 1,631 cases of COVID due to data ‘capture’ We intend to use it only when necessary. And only when necessary. And not get into it if we absolutely do not need it, Burgess said. This is the first mobile medical center in Toronto, but not in Ontario after Jospeph Brandt Hospital in Burlington set up a 73-bed field hospital on its site on Jan. 4.

