Three-quarters of UK producers hit by Brexit delays – poll





Photograph Photograph: An overview of the factory floor at Camira Fabrics in Huddersfield, UK, May 2, 2017. REUTERS / Andrew Yates LONDON (Reuters) – Three out of every four British manufacturers have experienced Brexit-related delays in the past three months and the government needs to address issues still affecting ports, industry group Make UK said on Thursday. Nearly a third of firms suffered delays of between one and two weeks and over half saw their costs rise as a result of Brittany leaving the European Union single market on January 1, the manufacturing trade association said. Companies have had to meet new paperwork requirements to do business with the EU, ranging from tax and customs documentation to new health checks. Food producers have been hit particularly hard because delays mean their shipments risk being rejected by customers, but companies across the manufacturing sector, especially small firms, have struggled to cope. The government needs to move to alleviate difficulties at UK ports so that shipments can be easily delivered, said Stephen Phipson, Make UK chief executive. The training of customs officials and assistance with customs documents needed to be accelerated, he said. The government should look to get back around the table quickly with our EU partners to find a way to ease ongoing delays at the border and to iron out different interpretations of the rules for the movement of goods in individual member states, he added. Data from some EU countries have shown a decline in trade in goods with Britain since January 1, although economists say part of the decline probably reflects a rush to accumulate stocks and move ahead of the expected break of 1 January. Delays in shipping have also been attributed to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has disrupted freight transport at sea. Written by William Schomberg, edited by David Milliken

