Kaikura woman asks the council to create the Mori neighborhood

A woman from Kaikura is asking the council to urgently reconsider the idea of ​​setting up a Mori ward.

Former Kaikura district councilor Celeste Harnett raised the issue at the public forum at the February council meeting, on the eve of the recent amendment to Mori’s representation law.

Currently even with a strengthened iwi-partner relationship … the council still does not have an elected member who is able to competently represent the Mori perspective and who is fully mandated by the majority of Mori voters, Ms. Harnett said.

Councils can now create Mori neighborhoods without consulting their communities after the Mori Local Electoral and Mori Zone Draft Law was approved by Parliament last month.

The Kaikura council voted to establish a Mori ward in 2018, but the move was defeated when 86 percent of the community opposed it in a poll forced by a small number of voters.

The new bill has removed the right of public veto, which was seen as discriminatory because it does not apply to any other neighborhood decision that councils can take.

Harnett, who is originally from Tainui, said the 2018 poll was disappointing for Mori, but voters were affected at the time by intense publicity from the Hobson’s Pledge lobby group.

It was the first time the idea of ​​a Mori neighborhood was presented to people; they needed time to think and were struck by this burst of misleading information.

There were mail and a lot of worries and we councilors were advised by the local government not to defend our position because that would be seen to affect the voters – it was very difficult.

The Kaikura council deserved credit for trying to strengthen its relationship with Mori since then, building closer ties with manawhenua and establishing a Mori liaison staff position with a mutual fund, Ms. Harnett said.

I am optimistic that community views will have changed since that survey, especially if people can be better informed about Mori wards.

A common misconception was that only Mori could run for election in a Mori neighborhood, and that the elected member was there only to advocate for Mori.

You have to be on the Mori voter list to vote in the neighborhood, but anyone can stay – Mori or Pkeh. You will bring a Mori perspective to the council table, but like any other councilor you still need to act in the best interest of the whole community – not just a part of it, Ms. Harnett said.

The government has been giving advice until May 21 to decide if they want to create a Mori neighborhood in time for next year’s local government elections.

The Kaikura council will have to put the issue on its agenda for this month if it is to meet the deadline, Ms Harnett said. This would give councilors some time to talk to the community about it and ask for some feedback – I hope they do.

The quake in Kaikura had awakened the council to the point that still existed between the Mori and Pkeh communities and had since made good progress in bridging this gap, Ms Harnett said.

“Having an elected member Mori at the council table is the next natural step in that progress – we should seize this opportunity, not wipe it off.”

Missing the May deadline for a resolution meant the council would have to wait another four years before it could reconsider the issue of Mori’s representation, Ms Harnett said.