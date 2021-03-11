FASTSIGNS International, Inc. US and Canadian Vendor Names of the Year

Grimco and ND charts are known for incredible relationships with the supplier

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the FASTSIGNS franchisee, leading brand, graphics and visual communications franchise with more than 750 locations in nine countries around the world, presented the US Grimco Award and the Canadian ND Graphics Award of the Year at Virtual 2021 FASTSIGNS / Convention Signwave International.

FASTSIGNS Seller of the Year is selected by FASTSIGNS franchises and is based on the integrity of business practices, product quality and a long-term commitment to the FASTSIGNS network. This marks the sixth year in a row that Grimco has received this recognition which has been donated to Grimco by the FASTSIGNS franchises who chose this Seller as their supplier of the year. This also marks the inaugural year for the Canadian Vendor of the Year recognition.

“FASTSIGNS Seller of the Year Award for US, and this year adding Canada, recognizes a supplier that offers exceptional services and consistently provides excellent support to our franchisees, “said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer. “We are delighted to know Grimco and ND Graphics and we appreciate all they do for our franchise network.”

For the past 15 years, Grimco has worked with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products, which include accessories and everything from Signs and Gaps to digital and LED media.

“2020 was a very different year for everyone. COVID really impacted the way everyone worked, did business and headed to keep their businesses moving forward,” he said. Julie McClain, Director of National Accounts in Grimco. “Being recognized by FASTSIGNS as the vendor of the year for 2020 is truly an honor in such a turbulent year. We appreciate what everyone at FASTSIGNS has done for us from the Centers to the Corporate office and we are “Excited to move forward in 2021 with a new perspective on business and life. Our main focus is to continue to provide excellent services, move forward with our Green product line initiative and create new programs for FASTSIGNS.”

For the past 10 years, ND Graphics has worked with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products. This includes equipment and everything from digital media signal supplies and electrical solutions.

“It is an honor for ND Graphics to be awarded the Canadian Seller of the Year by FASTSIGNS,” he said. Amber Mundy with ND Graphics. “After an unparalleled year, we appreciate working with such an incredible group of people. It has always been a pleasure to support FASTSIGNS and their growing success. At ND Graphics, we are fortunate to have 10 locations across Canada dedicated to serving Canadian businesses. As an industry leader, we pride ourselves on our exceptional team, extensive experience and specialized knowledge to assist in any project. We look forward to continuing our valuable relationship with the FASTSIGNS network for years to come. “

About FASTSIGNS

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading franchisor of signs and visual communications in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 FASTSIGNS centers independently owned and operated in 9 countries including United States AND Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, United Arab Emirates, Malta, Dominican Republic AND Australia (where centers function as SIGNWAVE). FASTSIGNS locations offer comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and industries get more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and reach out. their brand at all points of contact of their customers.

FASTSIGNS consistently ranks as a top franchise opportunity. Known as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500 ranks FASTSIGNS as # 44 generally the only sign, graphics and visual communication franchise recognized in the top 100 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth , financial strength and stability, and brand strength. In 2021, FASTSIGNS was named one of the Direct Franchise 100 major global franchises and the Gator Franchise recognized FASTSIGNS as one of 100 major franchises . In 2020, entrepreneur magazine named FASHIONE a Top Growth Exclusivity and one of Exclusive right for veterans . Furthermore, FASTSIGNS was listed on the Franchise Times anniversary Top 200+ List and the Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of those Exclusive right to a second career AND Exclusive right for veterans . In 2019, the brand was named in the list of America’s best franchises to buy from Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the “Best of the Best” franchise satisfaction for the past 10 years, as well as one of its list of the Top 50 Franchise for Women and Top Services in 2019. FASTSIGNS also has also received the Canadian Franchise Association franchise selection for 8 consecutive years.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. bought GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graph solutions or find a location in fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Tweet @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

FASTSIGNS BURIMI International, Inc.

