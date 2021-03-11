Karnataka forms SIT to investigate sex case CD | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday decided to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the sex CD scandal allegedly involving former water resources minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the SIT, which will be led by ADGP Soumendu Mukherjee, will investigate all aspects of the scandal, including who created and released the CD, except for the plot alleged by the former minister. Once the SIT submits its report, the government will take action.

He said the investigation was ordered based on a letter from Jarkiholi in which he alleged a conspiracy after the release of the CD and the claim of involving influential people.

9 people involved, says Balachandra

The Jarkiholi brothers, who claimed the CD was fake until Tuesday, reportedly decided to postpone the matter hoping to get a clean slate and then take back the seat in the cabinet. They had met with BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday and had put pressure on him through several ministers to order an investigation, a source said.

Earlier in the day, KMF chairman Balachandra Jarkiholi, Ramesh’s younger brother, said nine people, including some influential ones, were involved in the CD case. We are gathering more information through a private agency from overseas so that we can build a waterproof case against the conspirators. Once we receive the details, we will file a complaint. We will mention their names in the complaint, he said.

He said he was consulting with lawyers whether a complaint should be filed in Bengaluru, Belagavi or Gokak. We do not intend to give up politics, but we will ensure that the conspirators are sent to prison, Balachandra added.

KPCC President DK Shivakumar rebuked the Jarkiholi brothers and BJP ministers for requesting an investigation. When you claim the CD is fake, what is the need for an investigation, he asked, saying the government was free to order an investigation against anyone, including Congress leaders.

He rejected the Jarkiholi brothers’ claim that Ramesh was the victim of a conspiracy. Even if we accept a plot of hers, isn’t it Ramesh’s responsibility to be careful? Does anyone tell an MLA six times to be careful? he said.

Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar, who had claimed that Congress officials were behind the release of the CD, made an Uturn and said he did not accuse his former party.

Congress asked Somashekar a series of questions in its official Twitter feed. You said you were in Congress. How many CDs did you prepare and how much did you spend? Also, tell the people who prepared your CD when you were in quarantine in Mumbai? Why did you get an order against the media?

