United CEO Kirby: Corporations, International Travel will be strongly attracted





Although domestic leisure travel will dominate in the early stages of recovery, United CEO Scott Kirby is betting on a long-term recovery in business and international travel. Speaking Wednesday at a CAPA Live virtual event, Kirby acknowledged that his opinion on business travel was not “consensus”. An International Air Transport Association survey of about 4,700 passengers released this week, for example, showed that 62 percent of respondents said they expect to travel less for business even after the Covid-19 contains a solid majority, albeit a percentage smaller than the last time IATA took such a survey, in September. Kirby, however, said he disagrees with the idea that a large portion of business trips will not return as companies have become more accustomed to virtual platforms during the pandemic. “Business trips are not transactional; they are about relationships,” Kirby said. “Going to an event and socializing and drinking, this is where you get to know people you can pick up and call if you need them. We’re not going to take it. [from virtual events.] “It’s a question of human nature, and human nature has not changed.” International travel, meanwhile, “will return even stronger than domestic will” once borders begin to reopen and restrictions are lifted, Kirby said. While this recovery will take time, Kirby predicted that long-distance international roads would be better than domestic roads by 2023. United has taken the opposite position with many global airlines in terms of fleet during the pandemic, he said. Even as some carriers have cut their fleets wide-body, United grew by 5 percent year-on-year in 2020. Kirby is particularly bullish on transatlantic routes, saying the European market would be “one of the most powerful in the world” emerging from the pandemic. Although the market is getting some new entries, JetBlue in particular, Kirby said the industry will benefit from a change in the transatlantic competitive structure. “There were players in the Atlantic who never made money and had a business model that had no chance of making money,” Kirby said in a notable reference to Norwegian Airlines, whichearlier this year announcedwas forever out of the long haul business. “They are gone.” In a research note published Wednesday after a separate conversation with Kirby, Cowen’s Helane Becker said it’s too early to know if United gambling will pay off. “We accept the idea that the competitive structure of the international air travel industry has shifted, given that many participants are reducing operations or going bankrupt,” she wrote. “However, we believe that the international recovery is ultimately too far to make a call on whether United’s move to increase its wide-body fleet instead of legalization, as colleagues did, will pay off.” At the CAPA event, Kirby said he does not expect to see much airline consolidation in the United States as a result of the pandemic. U.S. airlines have generally been able to raise enough liquidity to overcome the crisis, he said. One effect that will stand, however, is the elimination of change tariffs, whichUnited launched last summer, Kirby said. Asked if they would eventually return after the industry returned to normal operation, Kirby said he had wanted to eliminate them even before the pandemic. “This is something I wanted to do for 20 years, but because it’s a billion dollar decision, you have to be the CEO to make that decision,” Kirby said. “He is permanent.”

