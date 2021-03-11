The European Parliament supports the carbon limit tax

European cheerleaders are encouraged by the support of US President Joe Bidens for the carbon price, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons climate evangelism and Chinas move to set a zero 2060 target.

Climate envoy Mr Bidens John Kerry was visiting Europe as parliamentary voting took place. On Tuesday, he said Brussels and Washington would have to work together to lead the global campaign to reduce emissions.

We have no better partners than our friends here in Europe, the EU. It is important for us to line up, said Mr. Kerry presses in Brussels on Tuesday. The next day in Paris, he said his mission was to increase the ambition of many countries, of all countries. . . . this decade is the decade of action.

The stated policy of the EU is to reduce net carbon emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels by 2030, reaching zero by 2050. A large part of the funds have been allocated, but the transition is prepares only slowly.

The question is whether the US and the EU can coordinate their actions. And if they do then you go for a CBAM-based climate club, said Guntram Wolff, director of the Brussels-based research institute, the Bruegel Institute.

MEPs voted 444 in favor of CBAM on Wednesday, with 70 against and 181 abstentions.

Although CBAM is expected to be politically controversial in some European countries, it shows widespread political support.

I do not hear loud voices against the mechanism. It is not a project that Germany initially supported, for example, but now Germany is on board. We will continue with this, I am quite sure it will happen, said Pascal Canfin, a liberal MEP who chairs the parliaments’ environmental committee.

The parliamentary motion said the CBAM should not be misused as a tool to increase protectionism – an accusation recently received by Commerce Minister Dan Tehan – and should be in line with World Trade Organization rules.

MEPs said it should cover sectors including energy, cement, steel, aluminum, oil refining, paper, glass, chemicals and fertilizers. Some of these sectors still receive generous allocations of free permits under the ETS.

These details will appear in June, which could herald the start of a political clash.

Once a concrete proposal is made on paper and the colors are nailed to the spear over what it means, then it goes down to the details of the negotiations and becomes very complicated, said Susi Dennison, a program director at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Brussels.

Matthew Snoding, a tax advisor at FIPRA public affairs consultancy, said the complexity of the proposal and the need to reduce the amount of free permits would create an elaborate process.

I’m not sure 2023 is a realistic schedule. If you get a proposal in June or July of this year, you will need a good amount of discussion and negotiation after that, and then you will need some kind of implementation period because EU businesses need time to ‘were also prepared, it will affect them, he said.

Aaron Cosbey, senior fellow at the European Roundtable on Climate Change and Sustainable Transition, said he would be surprised if Brussels could match the ambition of the CBAM movement of Parliaments.

There will likely be something that works by 2023, but I think it will be a scaled-down thing, at the pilot level, that includes cement and electricity. The probability that you will see something about chemicals, steel industry, aluminum, non-ferrous metals that is much more unsafe, he said.

Anu Bradford, a professor at Columbia University and author of The Brussels effect, said the EU would hope Mr Biden was able to live up to his promises and create a multiplier for CBAM.

The EU hopes that the US will implement its measure at the same time, and we can imagine a carbon-free trade area, a trans-Atlantic area within which this rule would apply, she said.

This would make it very difficult for anyone to resist the EU move because you would be shut down by both major markets, so ideally this would be much easier for the EU to start it together or in parallel with the US Reaches Out

But Mr Cosbey said Mr Biden would try to get a carbon pricing system through Congress and could choose an alternative approach.

The plan looks like the US will cross its path towards competition in the future compared to any kind of carbon price, he said. So there is intense political will to work in a cooperative way forward, I just do not know what it looks like on earth at this point, given the realities of different approaches.