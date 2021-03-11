New Air Braking Rules Customized by Transport Canada After Train Railing in Ontario





The Minister of Transportation is implementing two new directives for the Canadian rail industry following a rally in Goderich, Ont. That preliminary reports show they are similar to another Saskatchewan destroyer. Transport Minister Omar Alghabrasaid said in a statement Wednesday night that the Railway Safety Act would be updated to include measures aimed at reducing the risk of uncontrolled movement of specific railway equipment to ensure air disruptions. Orders come after the Goderich-Exeter railway derailed on February 1 near the city port sending several cars off the rails and destroying a transport truck and a spill. No one was injured, but police said the damage was significant. While the exact cause is still under investigation, ministry spokesman Allison St-Jean said in an email that Transport Canada believes the circumstances are similar to another rail derailment involving a Canadian Pacific Railroad train on November 29, 2016, near Estevan. Saskatchewan. In that case, a train rolled into another freight car on a reverse track. “The incident in Goderich happened after the locomotive engineer brought the locomotive to a stop and left the locomotive cab to perform the duties,” St-Jean said. Transport Canada stated in its 2018 final report on the Estevan track that the engineer “inadvertently moved the automatic brake lever to the release position” once the train had stopped. He did not understand and left the locomotive to continue an inspection. One of the new orders will require locomotive engineers to follow “specific procedures” to stop uncontrolled movement. The specifics about what those procedures were not made clear by the ministry at the time of publication. The second order includes what the ministry refers to as adding “an extra layer of protection” to the inspection process and locomotive operating rules. Proposed changes include: improving performance standards for locomotives equipped with anti-roll barriers, which is a feature created to apply air brakes when motion is detected.

clarifying the definition of an ‘unsupervised train’ under the Canadian Rail Operating Rules for greater sustainability. “Most uncontrolled train movements take place in railway yards where the risk to the public is lower, but they can still be serious, especially for railway workers. These ministerial orders improve railway safety by requiring layers to be laid. additional protection to prevent these types of accidents. “Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a statement. Transport Canada is responsible for developing and overseeing transportation policies and programs throughout the country. (Terry Saxby) Transport Canada is responsible for developing and overseeing transportation policies and programs throughout the country. The ministry said Wednesday it is working closely with the railway industry to improve safety. A 2020 CBC News investigation uncovered several years of Transport Canada Canada inspection reports documenting hundreds of safety problems along the Saskatchewan Railroad, none of which caused train orders to stop moving. The investigation revealed that when the 2013 rail accident occurred in Lac-Mgantic, Que., Which killed 47 people, there were seven rails of crude oil trains in Canada. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. “ Experts have been critical that Transport Canada should do more to properly oversee rail companies and ensure public safety. “Building safer communities and protecting Canadians living and working along railroads is a priority,” Alghabrasaid said.

