Dr. Deborah Gray Named Winner of Provost Award for Leadership in International Education «News



As an educator, researcher and clinician Deborah Gray, Associate Clinical Professor of Nursing, has focused her efforts on addressing the global healthcare crisis regarding access to care issues affecting the most vulnerable populations. Her international work with prestigious organizations such as the Fulbright Program of U.S. Scholars, the United Nations, and the International Council of Nurses has been recognized with the 2021 Provost Award for Leadership in International Education. Among Deborah Gray’s many accomplishments are: Selected as a US Fulbright Researcher (2018-2019) to live in Botswana and implement a project entitled, Expanding Global Nursing Education, Collaboration and Care Entry, was a collaborative project between ODU, the US Department of State / Fulbright Organization and the University of Botswana University Nursing Programs, together with the World Health Organization Center for Nursing and Midwifery in Sub-Saharan Africa, which developed telehealth and teaching in Internet-based distance this increased nursing education, access and healthcare capacity in Botswana and several countries across Sub-Saharan Africa.

As part of a Fulbright Regional Frant Award, he worked in Ghana with the faculty of the University of Ghana in expanding nursing education through the faculty of mentoring to begin implementing distance education courses. She also consulted with nursing regulators and educators in Eswatini, Kenya and Tanzania on developing educational guidelines for their implementation of the role of advanced nursing practice, increasing the capacity of the community nursing workforce and access to primary care in them. vend.

Assisted United Nations Foundation staff to develop the National Scholarship Program for Global Student Health Policy that provides an opportunity for students from across the United States to learn directly from policy experts and experienced organizers about the complexities of life work of the UN in global health and the key role played by American leadership.

Appointed Deputy Director of the Global Academy of Research and Enterprise for the International Council of Nurses (ICN). In this role, she wrote the education section for ICN Guidelines on the Description of Nurses directing global nursing practice is contributing to a wider continental framework for the role of family nursing practitioner in Africa and is involved in reviewing and planning future nursing research and educational projects in South America, Asia and Europe. The School of Nursing welcomes Deborah Gray’s contributions to our goal, and that of the University, to partner with the global community to influence education and health care. We commend him for receiving the Provost Award for Leadership in International Education.

