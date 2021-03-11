Press play to listen to this article

BERLIN For most people, German political words cause one thing: boredom. Compared to carnival-like debates in Italy, Manichaean contests in France or tabloid-driven political buffaloes as the British take office, Germany may seem shockingly shocked. Important, yes, but dull.

And yet, although the nature of German politics can best be described as glacial, even the thickest glaciers, and when they occur, the whole landscape can suddenly become unfamiliar.

With Chancellor Angela Merkel determined to step down at the end of the year, Germany is rapidly approaching such a moment.

On Sunday, Germany will start what it calls a Super election year (super election year) with regional elections in two states: Baden-Württemberg, home to most of the country’s car industry, and Rheinland-Pfalz, the former home country of Chancellor Helmut Kohls. A series of local and state elections will follow, leading up to the grand final on September 26, when the Germans will elect a new federal parliament and, by extension, a new leader.

What makes this extraordinary election season by German standards not only the removal of a person in office after 16 years in power, but that no one knows what will come next.

Conventional wisdom says that Merkel, the Center-Right Democrats, often referred to as the Union, will form a coalition with the Greens in what would be the first such pairing at the national level. The Greens have replaced the Social Democrats, the current partner of the coalition of Trade Unions, as party no. 2 of Germany, at least in the polls.

But we all know what they say about the best plans. And with more than six months until election day and the political environment more volatile than ever at last memory, the supposed inevitability of a Conservative-Green alliance has to be dealt with with a grain of salt.

Just over the past week, the Union has found itself embroiled in a five-alarm political scandal involving bribery allegations in mask procurement. The affair has already trapped two Conservative MPs, one a senior official in the Christian Social Union (CSU), the Bavarian wing groups. Both MPs resigned from their parties, but by then the damage was done. The union has taken a toll on the vote and looks increasingly likely to lose both state elections on Sunday.

Gitta Connemann, the Christian Democrats’ deputy speaker in parliament, described the issue in harsh terms this week, saying it was the worst crisis since a late-Kohl campaign finance scandal that toppled the leadership, beginning with Merkel.

Perhaps it is still too early to predict the size of the mask issues. What is clear, however, is that the Conservatives do not have much time to fix the ship. The scandal is already turning into a wider review of MPs’ extra-parliamentary incomes, and this scrutiny seems likely to lead to more unpleasant revelations.

Another big question is who will be the standard holder of the Conservatives: CDU party leader Armin Laschet, or Markus Sder, the leader of the Bavarian CSU. Sder is the most popular and charismatic, but no CSU candidate has ever won the race for chancellor. A decision, which will be taken somewhere behind closed doors, is not expected until May.

Even if the Conservatives enter the campaign injured, their dominance in the polls is currently showing around 15 percentage points, stopping the catastrophe, insurmountable, which means that they are almost certain that they will lead the next government.

Regardless, a sharp drop in support for the Union would undo the stone of the current coalition, opening up a range of options. For example, the Liberal Free Democrats, who have suffered in opinion polls in recent years, are showing new signs of life.

By September, the Greens and Social Democrats may also find that they have enough support to bypass the Union altogether to form a left-wing alliance with Die Linke, the successor to the East German communist party. In other words, the field is very open.

Here the POLITICOS guide on how to look at what promises to be the most consistent German elections in a generation.

What are the most important parties?

Germany has a 5 percent threshold for parties to enter parliament, the Bundestag. This both limits the number of parties in parliament and can put them all in the coalition mix. In practice, this is true for any party except the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), with which none of the other five groups represented in the Bundestag is willing to cooperate.

This leaves the following parties as viable candidates to govern: Center-Right Democrats (now about 33 percent), Greens (18 percent), Social Democrats (16 percent), Free Democrats (9 percent), and Die Links (8 percent)

What are the most likely coalitions?

At the moment, most observers are betting on a draw between the Christian Democrats and the Greens. A continuation of the current coalition between the Conservatives and the Social Democrats is likely to be a mathematical option after the election, but it is not a constellation of both sides eager to renew after governing for most of the past decade together.

A tripartite coalition between the Greens, the Social Democrats and Die Linke would not currently have enough support, but it is at a tremendous distance.

Another wild card is the coalition between the Christian Democrats and the FDP. Like the left-wing option, pairing would have more ideological symmetry than most other combinations. The two also have a long history of governing together. Still, polls currently suggest it is unlikely.

What are the main issues of the campaign?

Stillsht is still early, but the question of how Germany will start its economy once the pandemic is over is already dominating most of the internal party debates. Germany has weathered the crisis better than most EU countries in terms of economic performance, but many of them still suffer dire economic consequences.

As the government intervenes with emergency aid measures, bills are piling up and many reckless Germans are already worried about how the country will pay them all. This fear may be irrational, given the strength of the German economy and the stability of its finances, however the question of when the country can return to its beloved black zero, balanced budget, is already influencing political rhetoric.

Beyond the economy, the pandemic itself will continue to dominate the debate, especially if the government fails in its promise to provide vaccines to all Germans who love them by the end of the summer.

In addition to such acute issues, the campaign is likely to focus on a well-known issue, from the environment to migration, with a mixed part of Europe.

Why are regional elections important?

At first glance, the votes of states in rural regions like Thuringia or Saxony-Anhalt do not seem to have any major impact on the bigger picture. But it would be wrong to ignore them. State results determine the composition of the upper house of the Bundesrat, Germany. Governments need the approval of the Bundesrat to push through their legislative agendas. And with six regional elections on the calendar this year, much is at stake.

How does voting work?

The German voting system is a bit complicated, so stick to this part.

Each voter receives two votes: one for their local representative and the other to elect a party. Each candidate who wins in his district automatically gets a seat. But the overall share of parties in parliamentary seats is determined by the percentage of second votes they win, so this is the most widely reported number on election night. The parties fill the seats they win through second votes based on the lists of regional candidates.

The minimum number of seats in parliament is 598, but this can be increased through something called a seat. These are split when, for example, a party wins 10 districts in a region through the first ballot, but only wins as many as the second ballot to win eight seats. Since whoever wins their constituency through the first ballot is eligible for a seat, that party must retain the additional seats or outnumber the seats.

But that would mean the party would be over-represented in parliament. To fix this, other parties take extra balance seats to level things up. After all, the Bundestag, in theory, can swells to have 800 members. This current has 709.

Emma Anderson contributed to the reporting.