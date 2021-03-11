First flight for Dassault Falcon 6X





At 2:45 pm local time today, Dassault Aviation test pilots Bruno Ferry and Fabrice Vallette pushed the drownings forward and boarded the first Falcon 6X S / N 1 flight from Bordeaux-Mrignac French Airport. The inaugural flight kicked off the test phase of the 6X wide flight, Dassault’s newest flagship. Certification and entry into service are planned for 2022. The ferry – in the left seat – and Vallette entered about two hours and 30 minutes into the flight, testing the qualities of handling, engine response and key systems as it climbed 40,000 meters and reached Mach 0.80. “The 6X flew exactly as predicted by our models,” Ferry said. “From the perspective of a pilot, he flies like a Falcon, which means with perfect precise handling at all stages of the flight. Fabrice and I are honored to have made our first final flight to another fantastic Falcon. ” “Today’s flight is another milestone in the history of Dassault, made even more satisfying by the tremendous efforts of the entire Dassault organization and its partners over the past challenging year,” said Dassault Aviation chairman and CEO Eric Trappier. “We dedicate today ‘s achievement to Olivier Dassault, who died tragically on Sunday. Olivier was a Falcon pilot who perfectly embodied his family’s boundless passion for aviation. ” After today’s first flight, S / N 1 will fly to the Dassault Flight Test Center at Istres-Le Tub Air Base near Marseille to continue the flight test program. It will join S / Ns 2 and 3 “in the coming months”, according to Dassault. The 6X twin engine is powered by Pratt & Whitney’s PW812D (“D” for Dassault), with each engine delivering 13,500 pounds of thrust. The PW812D features a 44-inch single-piece fan, a 4.5: 1 to 5: 1 bypass ratio, and the Talon X low-emission burner. With a cockpit a height of 78 inches (1.98 meters) and a width of 102 inches, the 6X has the largest cross-sectional dimensions of a purpose-built business aircraft. The cabin can accommodate up to 16 passengers in three lounge areas. Compared to the early Falcons, the 6X path is five inches wider. The luggage is accommodated in a 155 cu-ft compartment inside the pressurized container, plus there is another 76 cu ft non-pressurized compartment. The maximum range of the 6X with eight passengers and three crews at 0.80 Mach long-distance cruising speed is 5,500 nm and at 0.85 Mach it drops to 5,100 nm. The Mmo is Mach 0.90 and the maximum height is 51,000 feet. A new feature in the 6X model facilitates short-range performance – the use of the fly-wire flight control system of electrically driven flaps and flaperons. This allows the flappers to act as flaps (rising rise) and ailerons (rotation control) and are the first for a business aircraft. With control surfaces working together, magnification of creep lift improves visibility, control and comfort of sloping approach and enables a low approach speed of 109 kcas at typical landing weights. The elevation distance at sea level and mtow is 5,480 meters. The 6X flight deck features the latest version of the Honeywell Epic-based EASy III aircraft, with four 14.1-inch screens, Honeywell IntuVue RDR-4000 radar and FalconEye front-facing display with a combined vision system (superimposed synthetic vision and vision extended) system images). FalconEye is standard on 6X and was developed with Elbit Systems. To improve 6X maintenance, the aircraft is the first Falcon to be equipped with the advanced FalconScan diagnostic system. FalconScan “monitors and reports over 100,000 maintenance settings,” according to Dassault.

