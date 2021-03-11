Malaysian court rules non-Muslims can use ‘Allah’





THE WORLD March 11, 2021 3:31 AM 3 minutes to read

The government has previously said that Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could cause them to convert to other religions. Photo / AP

A Malaysian court ruled on Wednesday that non-Muslims could use the word “Allah” to refer to God, in a major ruling on a divisive issue of religious freedom in the Muslim-majority country. Two ethnic Malaysian political parties immediately expressed concern and on Thursday urged the government to challenge the decision. The Supreme Court considered unconstitutional a 35-year government ban on the use of Allah and three other Arabic words from Christian publications, said plaintiff’s lawyer, Annou Xavier. The government has previously said that Allah should be reserved exclusively for Muslims to avoid confusion that could lead them to convert to other religions, an attitude that is unique to Malaysia and has not been a problem in other Muslim-majority nations. with significant Christian minorities. Christian leaders in Malaysia say the ban is unreasonable because Malay-speaking Christians have long used Allah, a Malaysian word derived from Arabic, in their Bibles, prayers and songs. The high court ruling appears to have contradicted an earlier ruling by the country’s Federal Court in 2014 that upheld the government’s ban following a legal challenge from the Roman Catholic Church, which had used the word Allah in its Malay language newspaper. “The court has now said the word Allah can be used by all Malaysians,” Xavier said. “Today’s decision instills the fundamental freedom of religious rights for non-Muslims in Malaysia” enshrined in the constitution, he added. Muslims make up about two-thirds of Malaysia’s 32 million people, with large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. Christians make up about 10 percent of the population. Most Christians in Malaysia worship in English, Tamil or various Chinese dialects and refer to God in those languages, but some people who speak Malay on the island of Borneo have no other word for God but Allah. Three other words “kaabah” or the holiest shrine of Islam in Mecca, “baitullah” or the house of God and “solat” or prayer, were also banned in the 1986 government directive. The United Malays National Organization and the Islamic Conservative Party in a joint statement said they viewed the court’s decision with concern and demanded that the government pursue the case in the Court of Appeals. Interior Ministry officials could not be reached for comment immediately. The government ban came under the rule of a UMNO-led coalition, but the coalition collapsed in the historic 2018 election. UMNO returned to govern under a new Malaj-dominated government last year after a series of political maneuvers. Government adviser Shamsul Bolhassan was quoted by The Star as saying that the four words could be used in Christian materials according to the court ruling, as long as it clearly states that they are intended only for Christians and a symbol of a cross appears. The decision was the result of a long legal challenge by a Christian woman whose religious materials containing the word Allah were seized by authorities at the airport when she returned home from Indonesia in 2008. Controversy over the use of Allah has provoked violence in Malaysia. Anger over a lower court ruling against the government ban in 2009 led to a string of arson attacks and vandalism in churches and other places of worship. That decision was subsequently overturned by the higher courts. -AP

