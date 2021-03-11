China blasts BBC report after summoning UK ambassador





China is again complaining about the latest BBC report, days after it summoned the British ambassador to Beijing to record dissatisfaction with a recent article she wrote defending freedom of the press.

Beijing – China is again complaining about the latest BBC report, days after it summoned the British ambassador to Beijing to record resentment over a recent article she wrote defending press freedom. The Chinese embassy in London posted a statement on its website on Thursday saying it had written to the BBC expressing strong dissatisfaction “and urging the broadcaster to abandon prejudice, correct its mistake and report China in a way objective, fair and balanced “. On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned Ambassador Caroline Wilson over her article posted at embassies on the Chinese microblog in which she said China’s critical reporting does not imply hatred or disrespect for the country itself. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Wednesday that Wilsons’ article reflected her ingrained ideological prejudices. The criticism reflects deep Chinese anger as reported by the BBC on sensitive issues such as the coronavirus outbreak and abuses against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and the British government’s decisions to pave the way for final residence and citizenship for millions of Hong Kong residents. China last month banned the BBC from the small number of hotels, apartment buildings and offices where it was shown, in apparent retaliation for its reporting on China and Britain revoking the license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN. Britain has condemned a Chinese civil liberties crackdown on the former British colony of Hong Kong that has picked up momentum with the imposition last year of a comprehensive national security law and moves by the Chinese parliament to eliminate the possibility of government critics vying for office in semi-autonomous city. Many activists have rallied and been accused of breaking the law, while free speech and assembly have been severely restricted, apparently betraying China’s commitment to allow Hong Kong to maintain its social, political and legal systems for 50 years after the surrender of 1997 Chinese rule. In its letter, the Chinese Embassy singled out a BBC Radio 4 report entitled The Misinformation Dragon that aired on Tuesday. “The report makes baseless allegations against China over issues related to, inter alia, information, COVID-19 and diplomacy.” China has always been a good country and deeply values ​​harmony. We have never been the one to start provocations and we do not intend to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. “It is the others who continue to interfere in our internal affairs and paint China,” the letter said. In his criticism of Wilson’s article, Zhao said that China had stated to it its solemn position on the issue. “Ambassador Wilsons’ article, with a confused logic, avoids all facts, including misinformation of the British media and false reporting on China,” Zhao said. He accused Wilson of ignoring the presumption of repression of the Chinese media in the West and of praising “the so-called Western experience with an arrogant tone” and making irresponsible remarks about the Chinas system and media “. Wilson responded on Twitter, writing: I stand by my article. “There is no doubt that the outgoing Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom stands by the 170+ pieces he was free to place in the mainstream British media.”

