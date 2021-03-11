1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence in their lifetime, says WHO





The UN Health Agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, calling the results a “horrible sight” that requires action. by governments and communities alike. The report released by the World Health Organization on Tuesday, based on what the agency called the largest study ever of the prevalence of violence against women, also found that such violence starts early. She says a quarter of young women who have been in a relationship were found to have experienced violence from an intimate partner by the time they reached their mid-20s. The figures, which follow a period from 2010 to 2018, do not cover the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies have shown an increase in domestic violence against women as governments in many countries ordered blockades and other restrictions that led many people to stay indoors. The study, the first of its kind by the WHO in eight years, compiles data collected from 158 countries and looks at both intimate partner violence of women and girls over the age of 15 and sexual violence by non-partners. “The results are dire. About 736 million women – almost one in three women worldwide – have experienced intimate partner violence, sexual violence from a non-partner – or both – at least once in their lives. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. “This is an old problem, but we can change it,” he said. “We can all speak to say that violence against women is never acceptable.” The WHO chief called on governments, individuals and communities to help address the problem, such as through reforming discriminatory laws, strengthening women’s economic rights, sex education and challenging norms that “support harmful views of manhood” and forgive violence against women. “ Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, executive director of UN Women, called violence against women “the most widespread and persistent human rights violation that is not prosecuted.” “We are particularly concerned about the fact that domestic violence has been so ingrained because the home is the only place a woman can find shelter and peace, ostensibly,” she added. “But as we can see, it is not so.” The agency says intimate partner violence is the most widespread form of violence against women worldwide to date, affecting an estimated 641 million people. But 6% of women who participated reported being sexually assaulted by someone other than their partner – and this estimate is believed to underestimate the real number due to stigma and underestimated reporting of sexual abuse. The study found that such violence disproportionately affects women in low- and low-income countries, with some countries showing a prevalence of about half of all women.

