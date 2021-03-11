International
MinterEllison CEO Annette Kimmitt leaves after sending emails criticizing firm for hiring Christian Porter
The CEO of Australia’s largest law firm has left a week after telling staff he felt “triggered” by the company’s decision to take Attorney General Christian Porter as a client.
Main points:
- Annette Kimmitt was halfway through a five-year contract as CEO
- Ms Kimmitt emailed hours after Christian Porter denied the rape
- A female lawyer at the firm said the reaction to Ms. Kimmitt’s departure was divided
In an email sent to staff at 10:00 pm MinterEllison chairman David O’Brien said it was “mutually agreed” Annette Kimmitt would leave the firm immediately.
Ms. Kimmitt was appointed CEO in July 2018 and was halfway through a five-year contract.
“We thanked Annette for her years of service and dedication and wished her well for the future,” Mr O’Brien wrote.
Her sudden departure follows the leak of an email to Mrs. Kimmitt sent all staff last week expressing disappointment that the company had accepted Mr Porter as a customer.
The email was sent just hours after Mr Porter held a press conference to forcefully deny raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a student in 1988.
“The nature of the matter is clearly causing injury to some of you and it has certainly caused injury to me,” Ms. Kimmitt wrote.
It was revealed on social media that old partner and defamation expert Peter Bartlett was acting for Mr Porter.
“I know it can be a difficult day for many people and I want to apologize for the pain you may have,” Ms Kimmitt wrote to staff.
She also suggested that MinterEllison’s involvement in the matter had not gone through the firm’s “proper consultation or approval process”.
“If it had been done, so we would have considered the issue through the lens of our Purpose and Values,” she wrote.
A female lawyer at the firm, who did not want to be named, told ABC that the reaction to Ms. Kimmitt’s departure was divided.
She said some staff members thought her email comments were inappropriate and that she had “crossed the line” by publicly criticizing an old partner.
But she said there was concern, especially among younger staff, about the firm acting for Mr Porter in relation to the allegations.
“Inside it, it’s a straightforward issue. Young lawyers are upset about the firm that operates for Christian Porter. That’s what Annette was responding to,” she said.
She said Ms. Kimmitt’s departure had left many new staff feeling “devastated” and in some neighborhoods, there was a perception that the CEO had been “unfairly pushed”.
She said there was concern among female lawyers at the firm about what this episode meant for the role of older women.
Jacqueline Burn, a marketing and communications consultant who has worked with law firms for the past 20 years, said she hoped “people would not see this as a gender issue”.
She believed it was naive to think the email would not come out of the firm.
“She did not need to air the firm’s dirty clothes. She has hinted that there is a governance failure. This was by no means necessary,” Ms Burn said.
“Its role was to support and enlighten decisions and to remind people that everyone has the right to legal representation.”
The NSW Justice Association declined to comment on the matter.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]