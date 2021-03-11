MinterEllison CEO Annette Kimmitt leaves after sending emails criticizing firm for hiring Christian Porter

The CEO of Australia’s largest law firm has left a week after telling staff he felt “triggered” by the company’s decision to take Attorney General Christian Porter as a client.

In an email sent to staff at 10:00 pm MinterEllison chairman David O’Brien said it was “mutually agreed” Annette Kimmitt would leave the firm immediately.

Ms. Kimmitt was appointed CEO in July 2018 and was halfway through a five-year contract.

“We thanked Annette for her years of service and dedication and wished her well for the future,” Mr O’Brien wrote.

Her sudden departure follows the leak of an email to Mrs. Kimmitt sent all staff last week expressing disappointment that the company had accepted Mr Porter as a customer.

The email was sent just hours after Mr Porter held a press conference to forcefully deny raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a student in 1988.

“The nature of the matter is clearly causing injury to some of you and it has certainly caused injury to me,” Ms. Kimmitt wrote.

Attorney General Christian Porter obtained the permit after discovering he was the subject of historic rape charges. ( ABC News: Hugh Sando

It was revealed on social media that old partner and defamation expert Peter Bartlett was acting for Mr Porter.

“I know it can be a difficult day for many people and I want to apologize for the pain you may have,” Ms Kimmitt wrote to staff.

She also suggested that MinterEllison’s involvement in the matter had not gone through the firm’s “proper consultation or approval process”.

“If it had been done, so we would have considered the issue through the lens of our Purpose and Values,” she wrote.

A female lawyer at the firm, who did not want to be named, told ABC that the reaction to Ms. Kimmitt’s departure was divided.

She said some staff members thought her email comments were inappropriate and that she had “crossed the line” by publicly criticizing an old partner.

But she said there was concern, especially among younger staff, about the firm acting for Mr Porter in relation to the allegations.

“Inside it, it’s a straightforward issue. Young lawyers are upset about the firm that operates for Christian Porter. That’s what Annette was responding to,” she said.

She said Ms. Kimmitt’s departure had left many new staff feeling “devastated” and in some neighborhoods, there was a perception that the CEO had been “unfairly pushed”.

She said there was concern among female lawyers at the firm about what this episode meant for the role of older women.

Jacqueline Burn, a marketing and communications consultant who has worked with law firms for the past 20 years, said she hoped “people would not see this as a gender issue”.

“This was an example of a trial error or a sequence of trial errors.”

She believed it was naive to think the email would not come out of the firm.

“She did not need to air the firm’s dirty clothes. She has hinted that there is a governance failure. This was by no means necessary,” Ms Burn said.

“Its role was to support and enlighten decisions and to remind people that everyone has the right to legal representation.”

The NSW Justice Association declined to comment on the matter.