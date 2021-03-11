Moderate participation in Andhra MLC polls, anxiously awaiting results- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: Polls for the heavily contested local municipal elections were held on Wednesday, preventing missing incidents of clashes between ruling party workers and the opposition. Contestants and political parties will have to wait until March 14 for the results as their fates were now sealed in the ballot boxes. The election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporations and the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Nagar Panchayats will be held earlier after the announcement of the results. According to the State Election Commission (SEC), 57.14 percent of voter turnout was registered in municipal corporations. Ongole recorded the highest turnout of 75.52 percent, while the lowest poll of 49.26 percent was reported in Kurnool. Guntur and Visakhapatnam, where the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP made every effort to emerge victorious, recorded 57.15 per cent and 56.01 per cent of the vote, respectively. When it comes to municipalities, 70.66 percent of the vote was registered. The highest turnout of 85.98 percent was reported in Gudur K, while the lowest poll of 50.05 percent was recorded in Adoni. Unlike the municipalities, the electorate in the cities, particularly in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, did not turn out at the polling stations in large numbers. Many voters preferred to vote in the early hours of the day. Older people and young voters alike waited in line during the initial voting hours. After 10 a.m., some polling stations had a deserted view. Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan were among those who cast their ballots in Vijayawada, while YSRC V MP Vijayasai Reddy exercised his exclusivity in Vizag. Missing incidents of violence and clashes between rival parties were witnessed in several states of the State. In Guntur, the vehicle of former YSRC MP and leader Modugula Venugopala Reddy was allegedly attacked by TDP men. READ ALSO | Andhra MLC Polls: 98-year-old bedridden voters exercise exclusivity Police immediately dispersed the clash groups and brought the situation under control. Police personnel were seen assisting seniors and physically challenged persons at polling stations to exercise their exclusivity. State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar, in a statement, said the local government elections were held in a free and fair manner by stopping some missed incidents. “However, as in the case of the early gram panchayat elections, there are no serious incidents that require a reappearance. “This is the first time that panchayat as well as municipal elections can be held without repolling,” the SEC said. However, Ramesh Kumar stated that the SEC will not take cases of violence lightly and he has requested reports from collectors and Police Supervisors. “The instances of neighborhood volunteers participating in elections in some countries have been taken into account and in connection with the Supreme Court order, explanations will be called before action is taken in this regard,” the SEC said. Voter turnout was higher in municipalities when compared to municipal corporations in the state. A total of 12 municipal corporations and 71 municipalities went to the polls, the SEC added. Alla Nani’s name is missing from the voter list in Eluru

Deputy Prime Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) was in a state of shock when she found his missing name on the Eluru Municipal Corporation voter list on Wednesday

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos