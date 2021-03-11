German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in turmoil ahead of major polls, Europe News & Top Stories

FRANKFURT (AFP) – Allegations of corruption and a series of coronavirus pandemic hurdles have plunged German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into turmoil, just days before two regional polls begin an important election year.

Support for Dr Merkel’s CDU / CSU alliance has fallen to a one-year low of around 30 percent, polls show, while Germans are bitter about managing its pandemic crisis.

“The crown of the largest ruling party’s crown is melting,” Bild newspaper said with the best-selling.

Dr Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party CSU are preparing for a drunken Sunday (March 14th) as voters in the Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg states elect new regional parliaments.

Both ballots are seen as the first test of national humor in what the media has called “a super election year” with several regional votes and a general election on September 26 – the first in over 15 years not to present Dr. Merkel.

Germany’s ruling coalition, made up of the CDU / CSU and their junior partner the Social Democrats (SPD), won praise for mitigating the first wave of Covid-19 last spring, when the nation rallied after the former scientist’s virus measures Dr. Merkel.

Dr Merkel’s own popularity grew and support for the CDU / CSU rose to almost 40 percent.

But a Covid-19 revival in late 2020 proved more difficult to suppress. Disappointment has grown after months of tired closures and the country’s 16 federal states have increasingly gone their own way, leading to a set of rules.

A scandal over the procurement of face masks early in the pandemic has added a toxic mix to conservatives.

Scandal and masks

A CDU lawmaker and another from the CSU were forced to resign in recent days following allegations they pocketed hundreds of thousands of euros to act as intermediaries in mask contracts.

The apparent gain from a crisis has sparked widespread outrage, giving the SPD and opposition parties ample ammunition ahead of Sunday’s polls.

In a move to clean up the house, the CDU / CSU alliance on Wednesday ordered all its deputies to declare any financial gain gained from the pandemic by Friday evening.

Senior CDU lawmaker Gitta Connemann said the alliance was facing its biggest crisis since a weak-funded controversy in the 1990s that damaged former Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s reputation.

The revelations come at the height of growing public anger over the slow pace of Germany Covid-19 vaccinations, sustained by distribution problems and bureaucracy.

To bridge the gap until more people are vaccinated and allow a return to a more normal daily life, CDU Health Minister Jens Spahn has to make the big fuss that he promised the Germans a quick free weekly test.

After a delayed start, supply officially launched this week, but pharmacies and doctors say use has been chaotic and they have insufficient tests and capacity to meet demand.

project

Influential news weekly Der Spiegel has called for Minister Spahn to resign, while other commentators say pandemic errors could tarnish Dr Merkel’s legacy when she bows down later this year.

The far right, anti-Islam AfD is one of the parties that should take advantage of the problems found in Dr Merkel’s camp.

But voters could turn off the local intelligence agency’s plan to start monitoring the AfD for suspected links to extremists.

The most closely watched will be the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg, the only German state to have a prime minister from the Green party.

The Greens are currently governing in collaboration with the CDU, in what could serve as a plan for the next national government.

Left-leaning environmentalists are leading opinion polls in Baden-Wuerttemberg and have also seen their popularity grow nationwide since the 2017 general election amid growing concern about climate change.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate, the center-left CDU and SPD are neck and neck.

The main CDU candidate in the country, Mr. Christian Baldauf, has admitted recent allegations over the procurement of masks, following the Conservatives did not help his campaign.

“No one needs such an issue in the last meters of an election campaign,” he said.