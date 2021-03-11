Connect with us

International

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party in turmoil ahead of major polls, Europe News & Top Stories

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


FRANKFURT (AFP) – Allegations of corruption and a series of coronavirus pandemic hurdles have plunged German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives into turmoil, just days before two regional polls begin an important election year.

Support for Dr Merkel’s CDU / CSU alliance has fallen to a one-year low of around 30 percent, polls show, while Germans are bitter about managing its pandemic crisis.

“The crown of the largest ruling party’s crown is melting,” Bild newspaper said with the best-selling.

Dr Merkel’s center-right Christian Democrats and their Bavarian sister party CSU are preparing for a drunken Sunday (March 14th) as voters in the Rhineland-Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg states elect new regional parliaments.

Both ballots are seen as the first test of national humor in what the media has called “a super election year” with several regional votes and a general election on September 26 – the first in over 15 years not to present Dr. Merkel.

Germany’s ruling coalition, made up of the CDU / CSU and their junior partner the Social Democrats (SPD), won praise for mitigating the first wave of Covid-19 last spring, when the nation rallied after the former scientist’s virus measures Dr. Merkel.

Dr Merkel’s own popularity grew and support for the CDU / CSU rose to almost 40 percent.

But a Covid-19 revival in late 2020 proved more difficult to suppress. Disappointment has grown after months of tired closures and the country’s 16 federal states have increasingly gone their own way, leading to a set of rules.

A scandal over the procurement of face masks early in the pandemic has added a toxic mix to conservatives.

Scandal and masks

A CDU lawmaker and another from the CSU were forced to resign in recent days following allegations they pocketed hundreds of thousands of euros to act as intermediaries in mask contracts.

The apparent gain from a crisis has sparked widespread outrage, giving the SPD and opposition parties ample ammunition ahead of Sunday’s polls.

In a move to clean up the house, the CDU / CSU alliance on Wednesday ordered all its deputies to declare any financial gain gained from the pandemic by Friday evening.

Senior CDU lawmaker Gitta Connemann said the alliance was facing its biggest crisis since a weak-funded controversy in the 1990s that damaged former Chancellor Helmut Kohl’s reputation.

The revelations come at the height of growing public anger over the slow pace of Germany Covid-19 vaccinations, sustained by distribution problems and bureaucracy.

To bridge the gap until more people are vaccinated and allow a return to a more normal daily life, CDU Health Minister Jens Spahn has to make the big fuss that he promised the Germans a quick free weekly test.

After a delayed start, supply officially launched this week, but pharmacies and doctors say use has been chaotic and they have insufficient tests and capacity to meet demand.

project

Influential news weekly Der Spiegel has called for Minister Spahn to resign, while other commentators say pandemic errors could tarnish Dr Merkel’s legacy when she bows down later this year.

The far right, anti-Islam AfD is one of the parties that should take advantage of the problems found in Dr Merkel’s camp.

But voters could turn off the local intelligence agency’s plan to start monitoring the AfD for suspected links to extremists.

The most closely watched will be the vote in Baden-Wuerttemberg, the only German state to have a prime minister from the Green party.

The Greens are currently governing in collaboration with the CDU, in what could serve as a plan for the next national government.

Left-leaning environmentalists are leading opinion polls in Baden-Wuerttemberg and have also seen their popularity grow nationwide since the 2017 general election amid growing concern about climate change.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate, the center-left CDU and SPD are neck and neck.

The main CDU candidate in the country, Mr. Christian Baldauf, has admitted recent allegations over the procurement of masks, following the Conservatives did not help his campaign.

“No one needs such an issue in the last meters of an election campaign,” he said.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: