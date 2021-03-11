Myanmar police who fled to India say they did not accept orders to shoot protesters





“The next day, an officer called to ask me if I was going to shoot,” he said. The 27-year-old refused again, and then resigned from the force.

On March 1, he said he left his home and family behind in Khampat and traveled for three days, mostly night to avoid detection, before crossing into the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram.

“I had no choice,” Peng told Reuters in an interview Tuesday, speaking through an interpreter. He gave only part of his name to protect his identity. Reuters saw his police and national identity cards which confirmed the name.

Peng said he and six colleagues did not obey the Feb. 27 order from a superior officer, whom he did not name.

Reuters could not independently verify his or other accounts collected near the Myanmar-India border. The description of the events was similar to that given to Mizoram police on March 1 by another Myanmar police bodyguard and three soldiers who crossed into India, according to a classified internal police document first seen by Reuters. The document was written by Mizoram police officers and provides biographical details of the four individuals and their account of why they fled. It was not addressed to specific people. “As the Civil Disobedience movement is gaining momentum and protests (a) held by anti-coup protesters in various countries we have been instructed to shoot at the protesters,” they said in a joint statement to Mizoram police. “In such a scenario, we do not have the courage to shoot at our people who are peaceful demonstrators,” they said. The Myanmar military junta, which staged a coup on February 1 and toppled the country’s civilian government, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Junta has said he is acting with utmost restraint in treating what he has described as demonstrations by “troubled protesters” whom he accuses of attacking police and undermining national security and stability. Peng said it was among the first cases reported by police media to flee Myanmar after disobeying orders from military junta security forces. Daily protests against the coup are taking place across the country, and security forces have struck. More than 60 protesters have been killed and more than 1,800 arrested, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. Reuters has not been able to confirm the figures independently. Among those arrested is Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who headed the civilian government. Dozens flee About 100 people from Myanmar, mostly police and their families, have crossed a porous border into India since the protests began, according to a senior Indian official. Some have taken refuge in Mizoram’s Champhai district on the border with Myanmar, where Reuters interviewed three Myanmar nationals who said they had served with police. As well as his ID cards, Tha Peng showed a photo of him undated wearing a police uniform in Myanmar. He said he joined the force nine years ago. Peng said that according to police rules, protesters must either be stopped by rubber bullets or shot below the knees. Reuters could not verify police policies. But he was ordered by his superiors to “shoot until they die,” he added. Ngun Hlei, who said he was posted as a police officer in Mandalay town, said he had also received orders to shoot. He did not give a date, nor did he specify whether the order was to shoot to kill. He gave no details about any casualties. The 23-year-old also gave only part of his full name and carried his ID card. Said Peng and Ngun Hlei said they believed the police were operating under the orders of the Myanmar army, known as the Tatmadaw. They provided no evidence. The other four Myanmar police officers agreed, according to the classified police document. “… the army put pressure on the police force who are mostly soldiers to deal with people,” they said. Ngun Hlei said he was reprimanded for disobeying orders and transferred. He sought help from pro-democracy activists online and found his way to the Vaphai village of Mizoram on March 6th. The trip to India cost him about 200,000 Myanmar kyan ($ 143), said Ngun Hlei. Although guarded by Indian paramilitary forces, the India-Myanmar border has a “free movement regime” which allows people to undertake several miles on Indian territory without requiring a travel permit. ‘I do not want to go back’ Dal, 24, said she had worked as a military man with Myanmar police in the mountain town of Falam in northwestern Myanmar. Reuters saw a photo of her police identity and verified her name. Her work was mainly administrative, including creating lists of persons detained by the police. But as protests erupted after the coup, she said she was instructed to try to catch protesters – an order she refused. Fearing imprisonment for the side with the protesters and their civil disobedience movement, she said she decided to flee Myanmar. All three said there was substantial support for the protesters within the Myanmar police force. “Inside the police station, 90% support the protesters, but there is no leader to unite them,” said Thang Peng, who left behind his wife and two young daughters, one six months old. Like several others who have spent the last few days, all three are scattered around Champhai, backed by a network of local activists. Saw Htun Win, Myanmar Falam district deputy commissioner last week wrote to Champhai senior government official, Deputy Commissioner Maria CT Zuali, urging eight police officers who had entered India to return to them “in order to maintain friendly relations” between two neighboring countries “ Zuali confirmed that she had received the letter, a copy of which has been seen by Reuters. Zoramthanga, Mizoram’s prime minister, told Reuters his administration would provide temporary food and shelter for those fleeing Myanmar, but a decision on repatriation was pending with the federal government of India. Peng said that although he missed his family, he was afraid to return to Myanmar. “I do not want to go back,” he said, sitting in a room on the ground floor overlooking the green hills that stretch across Myanmar.

