Reduced tension in the eastern Mediterranean ‘positive’





The US welcomed recent efforts Wednesday to ease tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, expressing optimism that the status quo could lead to a settlement of ongoing disputes. Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was concerned about the actions taken in the eastern Mediterranean, stressing that energy and territorial disputes should be resolved “peacefully, diplomatically, not militarily.” and certainly not through provocative actions. “ “Now I think one of the positive developments has been in recent weeks a significant drop in temperature on those issues with Turkey engaged with the European Union and others trying to move forward in a more productive way,” he said. “So we are very supportive of that and we will continue to try to help things move in that direction.” The comments come as Turkey and Greece prepare for a second round of exploratory talks this year aimed at finding solutions to disputes over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas. The next round of consultative talks between the countries will be held in Athens on March 16-17 and is expected to focus on bilateral disputes, including maritime borders and drilling rights in the region. Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has denied claims of maritime borders by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, saying the claims are excessive and violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. Returning to Cyprus, Blinken reiterated US support for a lasting resolution reuniting the island as “a bi-municipal bi-municipal federation”. “We will engage in the effort to advance that perspective, including supporting the critical role of the United Nations and also, the direct American engagement in that effort,” he said. “You will see American diplomacy fully engaged.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos