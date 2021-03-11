Teenager Peters Township Selected as Semi-Finalist of International Songwriting Competition | tidings

As has been the case with mostly everyone over the past year, Amelia Severns revealed she had a little more time on her hands.

I’ve always been quite focused on school, so I didn’t have that much time to get into my music, said the City Cities High School freshman.

Her music is something she has pursued in one way or another throughout her life, and with the COVID-19 pandemic aimed at keeping her at home, she decided to take it a step further in terms of her creativity. saj.

One of the results is that her selection is a semi-finalist in the 2020 International Songwriting Competition, based in Nashville, Tenn.

They also take into account the quality of your voice, said Amelias mother, Dr. Natalie Severns, for category criteria. And that’s against adults, so we were glad she understood.

Give Me Your Ringtones is scheduled to be available on April 16 on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music and will be preceded by another Amelia original, Nightmare, March 19th.

The songs represent a culmination so far of her long interest in music, driven to a large extent by her mothers formal training as an opera singer.

When I was really small, Amelia recalled, I imitated her, creating her own words as she walked.

Natalie recalls, too.

“We would say she was singing in Amelia,” she said.

Eventually, it became English.

When I was around 6, I started writing my own music. I was not playing the piano then, but my uncle did, so I wrote a song for the talent show and made my uncle play it for me, Amelia said, referring to his music enthusiast friend James Pecora. I think it was the first time I interpreted live. I sang my original song.

These days, she develops melodies on the piano to go along with the text, capturing the sounds extensively on her smartphone along the way.

I have thousands of recordings in my voice memo, Amelia admitted, laughing at the thought of quantity. I also found my songwriting notebook since I was really little, and the songs are so nice, she said, laughing a little more.

However, it gets serious when working on ready-made products, using a digital audio station with Ableton music creation software to come up with technologically advanced audio material.

In the summer, she took the molded pieces created to wrap them in Mr. Smalls Recording and Mastering Studio in North Side, Give Me Your Melody Included.

Once I finished the song, I wanted to know how to get it out there, so I searched the songwriting competitions, she said, leading to finding her and entering the Nashville competition.

Of course, her choice as one of the 72 Performance Semifinals among the 26,000 total entries makes her mother proud.

I have always loved music and dancing, and so it is very exciting to see the singer flourish that she really is. Being a singer, I’m probably a little more critical than most people, Natalie said of her appreciation of the talents of others. And I think that’s great.

As for her descent, Natalie grew up in Mt. Lebanon and, when she was not performing, spent her summers working for her dentist grandmother. This experience contributed to her making a crucial choice along the way.

I actually had a scholarship to sing in Italy and I had to make the decision to become a singer or orthodontist, Natalie recalls.

Today, she and her husband Dr. Chris Severns, who provides family and cosmetic dentistry share a practice on Route 19 in Peters Township.

Maybe her daughter is on a similar path.

Goes to the talented program and does very, very well in school, Natalie said. Shell also has to make those difficult decisions.

For now, Amelia plans to compose one song a month. And if her success in the International Songwriting Competition is any indication, her listeners will love it.

