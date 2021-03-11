Hyderabad: Woman kills man, bury his body; held





A 32-year-old woman in Hyderabad, whose husband has been missing for more than a month, has confessed to killing her husband and burying him inside their home, police said. Based on her confession, the body was exhumed Wednesday from their home in Mansoorabad in the city. Gagandeep Agarwal (38) left home on February 9 without intimidating anyone and since then family members have been receiving Whatsapp messages from an unknown number and also received a flight ticket in his name via Whatsapp, Gagandeeps older brother Akash Agarwal told police complaint on the basis of which, a case of human loss was registered and the police launched an investigation. Nausheen Begum alias Maryada Agarwal, a divorced woman and mother of five, married Gagandeep in June 2020. During the investigation, she was questioned after which she confessed to having committed the murder of her husband, police said. A note from K. Murali Mohan, Vanasthalipuram Police Inspector said the woman attacked her husband with a knife on the intrusive night of February 8 and 9 while he was consuming alcohol. She killed him because of his misbehavior towards her daughters from the first marriage. It was after her confession that the police could exhume the man’s body. She was sent for a post-mortem examination. The previously registered case of human loss was changed by additional parts of 302 (murder) and 201 (destructive evidence) of the IPC.

