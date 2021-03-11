International
coronavirus live updates March 11 2021
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana continue to show a growing trajectory in new daily cases, said the Union Ministry of Health hsa.
Here you can track cases of coronavirus, deaths and testing levels at the national and state levels. A list of State Aid Line numbers is also available.
Here are the latest updates:
Delhi
VET lender Raghav Chadha turns out to be positive
Party leader Aam Aadmi and Delhi Board Deputy Chairman Jal Raghav Chadha on Thursday said he has come out positive for COVID-19.
He said that no serious symptoms have appeared yet but as a precaution he is practicing self-isolation for the following days.
“I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” wrote Mr. Chadha, who is also a spokesman for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
“My humble call to all who have come in direct contact with me in recent days – if you notice any symptoms, please try it yourself and take all necessary precautions. Responsibility is our responsibility to keep ourselves and others safe, preventing further spread of the virus, “he said on Twitter.
national
Spike in everyday COVID-19 cases in India
India recorded 22,854 cases of coronavirus infection per day, the highest in about two and a half months, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,85,561, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health updated on Thursday. .
The death toll rose to 1,518,189 with 126 new victims daily, up-to-date data showed at 8am. Total active cases have risen to 1,89,226 which now accounts for 1.68 percent of total infections.
Then the number of people recovering from the disease rose to 1,09,38,146 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 96.92 percent, while the accidental fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, it said. data.
Karnataka
South African type found in Karnataka
Karnataka on Wednesday recorded the first COVID-19 case of its kind in South Africa.
Wasthtë discovered in a 58-year-old man, who came to Bengaluru on March 1 from Dubai. He is under institutional quarantine in Shivamogga, Health Commissioner KV Trilok Chandra told Hindu. Eight of his key contacts have been tracked down and isolated. They have been tested and reports are pending, he added.
US
The US Congress approves the $ 1.19 trillion COVID-19 relief bill
In a massive and early victory for the Democrats, the House of Representatives passed 220-211 a $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, voting almost entirely along party lines. The bill, having already passed the Senate, will be signed into law by US President Joe Biden on Friday.
Help is here, Mr. Biden wrote on Twitter shortly after the House had voted on the American Rescue Plan. He called the bill one of the biggest stimulus measures recorded a historic victory for the American people.
asama
Central observers are positive about the polls in Assam
The Election Commission has replaced a Central observer after he tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.
Roshni Aparanji Korati, Assams Jorhat Deputy Commissioner for the eastern region, said EC observer general Manjeet Singh Brar tested COVID-19 positive on Tuesday on his arrival in the district. He has been replaced by PA Siddiqui, an IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre.
Brazil
Brazil sets daily record for deaths from COVID-19
Brazil has set a record for the daily victims of COVID-19, with 2,286 people dying from the virus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health on Wednesday. New coronavirus infections totaled 79,876 to bring the total pandemic year-on-year to more than 11.2 million, according to the Ministry of Health.
The total death toll of 270,656 is the second highest after the United States.
Kerala
Actor Mohanlal gets the COVID-19 vaccine
Actor Mohanlal said Wednesday that he had received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Drishyam 2 the actor went on Instagram to share his photos getting the first shot of the vaccine at Amrita Hospital here. In one of the photos, he is seen lighting the victory sign.
He thanked the government and healthcare staff for their support.
(With contributions from our correspondents and agencies)
