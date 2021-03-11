Coca-Cola Initiative Reports Empowerment of 6 Million Women Global Entrepreneurs







This International Women’s Month, TheCoca-Cola Company and its partners are proud to celebrate exceeding its 5by20 goal by enabling the economic empowerment of more than 6 million women worldwide. 34% (just over 2 million) of those women enabled by the 5by20 program live and do business in Africa. In Kenya, a partnership with the Women Entrepreneurs Fund (WEF) established in 2014 and rooted in a common interest in creating a fair equitable environment to help women overcome barriers and build sustainable, goal-oriented businesses empower 1 million women through enterprise training and access to investment capital 5by20 was intended to help women entrepreneurs across Coca-Cola value chain agricultural manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, recyclers and artisans overcome challenges as they create and grow their business. By providing access to the business skills, financial services, assets, and support networks of colleagues and mentors, women entrepreneurs are enabled to overcome social and economic barriers and succeed as entrepreneurs, while also helping to build sustainable communities. The company executed 5by20, a global initiative implemented in 33 countries in Africa, where important local initiatives were developed. The 5by20 goal was ambitious and over the past 10 years, Coca-Cola has worked with countless partners including its bottle partners, civil society organizations, government actors, other private sector actors and generous financial grants from the Coca Foundation -Cola for recipients within it Level of priority for empowering women entrepreneurs. The foundation has funded some of the 5by20 initiatives and the Coca-Cola system has worked with several partners to implement over 300 programs in 100 countries to provide women entrepreneurs with skills training, mentoring networks, financial services and other assets to help in growing their businesses and lives as well as providing more for their families. In 2012, the Coca-Cola Company signed a global agreement with UN Women to enable the economic empowerment of women entrepreneurs in three pilot countries, which included South Africa. By the end of the four-year partnership in South Africa in December 2016, over 25,000 micro-entrepreneurial women had received business skills, leadership training, mentoring and peer-building skills, and access to finance. According to a report by the Harvard Kennedy School Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative, through this program, entrepreneurs increased their income by 40% on average and increased their trust and leadership skills within their communities. In Nigeria, in partnership with the UK Department for the International Development of Girl Education, Coca-Cola launched the Nigerian Girl Education in Nigeria Enterprise (ENGINE) assessment program, which aimed to strengthen the educational and economic opportunities of the Nigerian girl-child. Nearly 13,000 young girls and women benefited from this program. What they said Today, we celebrate by exceeding our goal of reaching 5 million women, but we know there is still work to be done. “Women entrepreneurs continue to face major obstacles to their success, and we recognize that our work must continue, especially given the significant socio-economic disruption created by the pandemic in so many communities around the world,” said Patricia Obozuwa. Vice President, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Coca-Cola Africa. By investing in the economic empowerment of women over the past decade, we have created shared value in the hope of a better shared future – enabling improved living for women, their families and their communities, expanding always our business, Obozuwa added. We are proud of the wave effects that these programs have had on the millions of lives we have touched and will continue to have over the years to come.



