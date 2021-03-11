Lebanese protesters send dark messages

BEIRUT (AP) – It is an expression of anger, but also of helplessness: Anti-government protesters in Lebanon are burning tires to block key roads, emitting dense smoke rising over the Beirut capital and other parts of the country. country.

The tactic has become the hallmark of a new outbreak of demonstrations against an incompatible political class that seems to be doing very little as Lebanon slides into the political and economic abyss. The country is plunged into the worst economic crisis in its modern history and the situation is exacerbated by pandemic restrictions and an overburdened healthcare sector.

“The fire makes us angry. It calms our hearts, “said Mounir Hujairi, a 23-year-old protester from Baalbek in northeastern Lebanon who jungles in his time between low-wage day jobs and protests.

Coal and tire smoke blacken the faces of protesters with anti-virus masks in makeshift roadblocks that disrupt traffic around Beirut and between cities. The protesters’ persistence and the daily burning of tires underscore how difficult the country’s problems have become.

Anti-government rallies began to seize Lebanon in late 2019. Since then, the local currency has collapsed after being pegged to the dollar for nearly 30 years. Wages have remained the same as inflation in the sky. People lost their jobs and poverty affected nearly 50 percent of the population.

Meanwhile, the sectarian-based political system in Lebanon is stalled. Politicians have refused to compromise on forming a government or making difficult financial decisions for fear of losing their influence or support base.

Exhausted, frightened and constrained by the coronavirus, Lebanese have seen members of the ruling elite blame each other for the crisis.

Last week, the currency hit a record low, trading on the black market at 11,000 Lebanese pounds against the dollar, from the official 1 1,500 to the dollar – sparking a new wave of protests.

“The solution will only come through the streets,” said Hujairi, who has been protesting since October 2019. “Of course, those whose roads – or the roads of their political parties – are blocked will be outraged.”

Roadblocks are a desperate way to regain the anger felt across the country in 2019, when the government was forced to resign, sparking a brief period of euphoria and hope that change could be possible.

The national situation is now more frightening. Officials have warned of chaos and some have argued that the protests were manipulated by political groups to foment violence or extract concessions from rivals.

Many fear that social tensions have reached levels not seen before the outbreak of civil war in April 1975. For the next 15 years of the conflict, tire burning became commonplace – a cheap way to put roadblocks between factions warlike.

Tire fires are difficult to extinguish and can last for hours, attracting attention and keeping rivals away.

The tactic has been used in the Palestinian territories, Iraq and Sudan.

Palestinians burn tires during protests against Israeli occupation, beginning with their first uprising that erupted in 1987. Three decades later, during protests against the Israeli-Egyptian border blockade of the Gaza Strip, young people formed “tire teams” moving around the small coast coast on motorcycle rickshaws to collect combustion tires. The dark black smoke served to hide the identities of those who stoned Israeli forces.

Open tire fires, which were used in some countries to supply furnaces, have been outlawed in most of the world due to their high emissions of pollutants.