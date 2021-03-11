International
Biden’s Africa project mimics China’s policy for the continent
Photo and Biden: VCG
There is now growing speculation over the direction US U.S. policy will take as the Biden-Harris administration takes office in Washington. There is even more speculation as to whether U.S. policy in Africa will take on a cooperative or competitive tone with China.
The last four years have seen the US move away from multilateralism in nationalist policies. Meanwhile, China has expanded its open door policy to as many African countries as possible.
An indication of how the new US administration will approach Africa can be read in President Joe Biden’s first speech to the African Union this February. He spoke of his administration ‘s commitment to working with the African Union “to advance our shared vision for a better future”.
Biden further spoke of a vision to increase trade and investment that promotes peace and security. These sentiments are a carbon copy of China’s perspective on Africa.
China was the first global economic power to design and implement a diplomatic approach that engages Africa as an equal partner – rather than a continent in need of permanent assistance.
China-Africa cooperation is in fact an extraordinary partnership. It is built on nothing less than mutual respect and commitments to mutual benefits.
This strategic partnership is a plan born of years of cultural exchange that enhances an understanding of what Africa needs and what it can offer. Since 1991, China’s foreign ministers have chosen Africa as the first choice for their official overseas trips each year.
Cooperations have shown a long-term, stable and beneficial cooperation for both countries. It seems that this has not gone unnoticed based on Biden’s remarks.
When the China-Africa Cooperation Forum (FOCAC) was held in 2018, the theme was: cooperation is gradually leading, “China and Africa: Towards an Even More Serious Community with a Common Future through Win-Win Cooperation”.
While debates are rampant whether or not the Biden administration will compete instead of cooperating with China within the African continent, the answer is not so simple.
The Biden-Harris administration will no doubt adopt a more cooperative approach to its foreign policy. Biden himself has extensive foreign policy experience and once chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. But his administration finds a very strong China that has captured the very socio-economic heart of the African continent.
In areas of convergence, global security will be a priority area. Africa is a continent of interest in terms of global security and China and the US are very likely to cooperate there.
Of course, the nation of Djibouti in Africa has been hailed as a fertile ground for rivalry between the US and China.
This is the only nation so far that simultaneously hosts Chinese military bases. Djibouti is also a very strategic country due to its proximity to the Red Sea, a channel for about 30 percent of world trade.
Peace is at the heart of global economic development. China and the US have consistently invested heavily and cooperated in peacekeeping. All indications are that they will continue to do so.
They will also continue to cooperate on public health issues. Both countries have similar investments and have shown great commitment to public health in Africa.
There may also be cooperation in areas such as education. Africa boasts a large youth population, estimated to be 60 percent of its total population.
The youth population represents a common ground for both China and the US as both have shown a significant commitment to growing a human resource that the continent can utilize to its advantage.
However, there is likely to be fierce rivalry on trade and investment issues. China has consistently flexed its economic muscles and emerged as a global economic force.
The US is the third largest African trading partner after China and the EU. Equally important, in 2020, China surpassed the US to become the EU’s largest trading partner.
Against this background, there is little doubt that the US will seek to regain its place at the helm. As it struggles with an unpredictable economy and spiraling unemployment levels, the US has its hands full.
Meanwhile, China has strong control over global trade and China-Africa cooperation continues to move normally. Economic experts predict that this cooperation will only increase from strength to strength.
The author is a journalist based in Kenya. [email protected]
