Signs praising India for sending the Covid-19 vaccine are coming out in Canada





Billboards thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine have appeared in Canada’s Greater Toron Area. The signs have the image of Prime Minister Modi with the national flags of India and Canada. Thanks to India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the Covid vaccine in Canada, “read the text on the roadside sign installed.” Long live Canada – Friendship in India “, also said the signs installed by an organization called Hindu Forum Canada. Starting with close neighbors, India has distributed millions of doses of Made in India vaccine to various countries of the world including Canada. In the coming weeks, the government is planning to further extend aid to 49 other countries in Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Pacific Islands and Africa. India will also hand over 200,000 doses to United Nations (UN) peacekeepers, Union Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had announced on 18 February. “Given the UN peacekeepers operating in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them,” Jaishankar said at the UN Security Council debate. He also said that India has been “very” at the forefront of the global fight against the pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under the ‘Vaccine Maitri’ initiatives. “We are actively working with GAVI, WHO and ACT Accelerator. Our contribution has also supported SAARC,” he added. The Maitri Vaccine Initiative was launched from India on January 20 and under this initiative, the government is donating the Covid-19 vaccine to various countries. The initiative has earned India acclaim from all over the world, especially in small countries such as the Commonwealth of Dominica. Last week, a group of African, Caribbean and Pacific countries praised India for supplying Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries during a discussion at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The World Health Organization also thanked India for promoting support for vaccine equality. In February, the United States also praised India and its pharmaceutical companies for their role in producing “rescue” vaccines for the world. The US also said it was awaiting a ‘general’ memorandum of understanding to boost the health partnership with India. Help comes as India is inoculating millions of people in the country as well. Using using two Covishield vaccines manufactured by the Pune-based India Serum Institute (SII) and developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and Covaxin developed by Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology for Immunization Driving.

