



When I was sexually harassed as a young lawyer at a top-level firm, even though the Human Resources department supported my complaint, the miserable person who left the company a few months later was me, not my bully. He still works there. A year later, another young female lawyer was fired by the same firm for a relationship with an old partner. He still works there. Fiona Thatcher is a lawyer based in London. On Thursday MinterEllison chief executive Annette Kimmitt was forced to leave the firm after she sent an email to her concerned staff about her colleague, defamation lawyer Peter Bartletts’ decision to represent federal Attorney General Christian Porter on allegations of rape, which the minister denies. Bartlett remains in his job, as does Porter. Despite numerous members of the Cabinet of Ministers Scott have been accused of misconduct over the past year, only one has ever come down to a scandal: former Sports Minister Bridget McKenzie.

And who got the fall for the Australia Post Cartier viewing saga? Former CEO Chris Holgate. Of course it’s Chris for Christine. The consequences seem to be for women. I’re just waiting for Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds to take the bag regarding an unidentified staff member suspected of raping Brittany Higgins, a crime that took place a few feet away from the Prime Ministers’ desk. Loading Global studies have confirmed glass rock the theory that female CEOs are more likely to be appointed in times of crisis. Consequently, the risk of failure is higher and their mandate is likely to be shorter. And when an CEO is fired, research has found that she is usually replaced by a man. So women are set to fail, to face the consequences when things inevitably go wrong. I, for one, am sick of women having to suffer the consequences of scandals involving men, or for men to survive. No more corporate greed and empty statements from our government leaders. We need action and responsibility. If this comes down to the departure of a Christian rather than a Christian, so be it.

