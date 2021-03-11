The European Parliament supports the plan to price carbon at the EU border – EURACTIV.com





The European Parliament on Wednesday (March 10th) overwhelmingly backed the creation of a carbon limit burden that would protect EU companies from cheaper imports from countries with weaker climate policies. Non-binding voting was an early step on a long road to imposing the carbon limit tax, which faces a very difficult ratification with differing views among the bloc’s 27 member states. The resolution passed with 444 votes in favor, 70 against and 181 abstentions, Parliament said in a declaration. The so-called carbon border regulation mechanism is seen as a key part of the EU Green Agreement, an ambitious impetus to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and meet the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement. The mechanism aims to ensure that imports from outside Europe do not have an unfair advantage if produced with a greater carbon footprint. CBAM is an excellent opportunity to reconcile climate, industry, employment, sustainability, sovereignty and relocation issues. We must stop being oil and impose the same carbon price on products, regardless of whether they are produced inside or outside the EU, “said Yannick Jadot, a French lawmaker who authored the parliament’s resolution. The biggest concern is for heavy industry such as steelmaking, where European countries face stiff competition from cheaper Chinese imports made with lower environmental standards. To equalize the playing field, non-European products will have to purchase pollution permits from the EU carbon emission scheme itself, known as the EU Emissions Trading Scheme or ETS. Carbon prices have hit record highs in the EU, a new development after years of ineffective low prices, which failed to stimulate heavy industry to go green. This was partly due to the free allocations of permits submitted to energy-intensive sectors in Europe, such as the production of cement and steel. The free ones will have to be phased out gradually if the border tax is to comply with rules at the World Trade Organization, an action against which Europe’s big industry is fighting. After a furious last-minute lobbying round this week, industry associations succeeded in avoiding removing their free allocations. “Under pressure from European conservatives, this was removed from the European Parliament’s proposal,” said Belgian MEP Kathleen Van Brempt. However, “when we impose these rules on foreign manufacturers, it is not an opportunity to let our industry pollute for free,” she added. Parliament’s approval is intended to influence the commission, the EU’s executive arm that will make its formal proposal in June, with member states likely to adjust their position on the issue thereafter. The final law will be a compromise of different versions that will be hit in a painful negotiation process that can take months or longer. The target date for the start of the mechanism is 2023. The EU Parliament votes to keep CO2 quotas free for industry The European Parliament has rejected proposals to phase out free CO2 pollution loans for industries covered by the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS), although the bloc plans to gradually replace the scheme with a carbon tax at its border. [Edited by Frdric Simon]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos