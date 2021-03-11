



The National People’s Congress voted 2,895-0, with one abstention, to support changes that would give a pro-Beijing committee the power to appoint more Hong Kong lawmakers, reducing the number chosen by the public. NPC members, who are appointed by the party, regularly support party plans by unanimous vote or an overwhelming majority. President Xi Jinping and other party leaders sat on stage in front of delegates as they cast their ballots electronically in the Great Cave Hall of the People. The NPC has no real powers, but the party uses its brief annual meeting, the political event with the highest profile of the years, to display government plans and key decisions. Also Thursday, the NPC approved the latest draft for the five-year development of the ruling parties. He calls for accelerating efforts to turn China into a more independent technology maker, a move that threatens to exacerbate tensions with Washington and Europe over trade and market access. Under Hong Kong’s changes, a 1,500-member Electoral Committee would elect the region’s chief executives and a relatively large undefined number of its 90-seat legislature. The commission members will come from five segments of society, including business and politics figures. This would give pro-Beijing forces more influence than a popular vote. Hong Kong news reports previously said the Electoral Committee would elect a third of lawmakers. All the representatives strongly agreed on the changes to protect national sovereignty, security and development interests and to preserve the constitutional order of Hong Kong, said the chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, Li Zhanshu. The changes will allow Hong Kong to solve the LegCo problem by doing everything political in recent years and deal effectively with the reckless moves or internal disruption that have severed Hong Kong, Territory chief executive Carrie Lam said in a statement. statement. Last year, the party used the NPC session to impose a national security law in Hong Kong in response to protests that began in 2019. Under the law, 47 former lawmakers and other pro-democracy figures have been arrested on subversion charges. carrying a maximum possible life sentence in prison. The people of Hong Kong will be devalued by the recent changes, said Emily Lau, a former Hong Kong lawmaker. Beijing wants to exercise very close control, said Lau, a member of the Democratic Party of Cities. It is not democracy. Continent leaders deny that they are destroying Hong Kong’s autonomy and say changes are needed to protect the stability of the territories. On Sunday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended the changes in Hong Kong as needed to protect his autonomy and protect his transition from chaos to governance. Lau, a former Hong Kong lawmaker, said concerns expressed by some Chinese officials about a possible independence move or attempt to overthrow the government have been overcome. What Beijing is worried about is overcrowding. The people of Hong Kong will not have independence or overthrow the government. By no means, she said. “What they need to do is engage, listen to the voices of the people of Hong Kong so that we can have a dialogue and reach a consensus on how to move forward, rather than just coming down on us like a brick,” he said. she. Associated Press writer Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

