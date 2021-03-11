The government is moving away from the promise to ‘fully vaccinate’ all Australians by October | health

Federal Labor has accused the Morrison government of giving up its commitment Australians will be fully vaccinated by October, after health department officials acknowledged that some people may have only had one dose by then.

Officials told the Covid-19 Senate investigation that supply constraints and the 12-week longest window between AstraZeneca doses meant some might have to wait until December to get their second stroke.

The committee’s Labor chair, Katy Gallagher, said the evidence contradicted clear language from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Health Minister Greg Hunt for the full vaccination by October.

But the secretary of the health department, Prof. Brendan Murphy, claimed that it was a semantic debate that did not matter much because people would get protection against Covid-19 from the first dose.

In December, Hunt promised that Australians would be fully vaccinated by October. But the government began to change its language because clinical studies found that AstraZeneca, the backbone of Australia’s vaccination program, was most effective when given 12 weeks away, not the four weeks on which the original schedule was based.

When AstraZeneca was given full approval in February, Hunt said any Australian seeking to get the vaccine would be in a position to have at least the first dose, but the government would consider what it meant in terms of the dose. second.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Phil Gaetjens told the committee he understood the commitment to say both doses would be given on time. On Thursday, Morrison said the full adult population will be vaccinated by October.

But Murphy and Caroline Edwards, associate secretary of the health department, confirmed that this meant only the first dose.

We are still planning and hoping to have both hits by the end of October, Edwards told the committee Thursday. In case we did not get all the strokes by the end of October, the second stroke would end six weeks after the end of October.

Edwards said there was no end to the program, so those turning 18 or who had not previously given their consent could be added to the program after October, for which Labors Murray Watt suggested they could postpone vaccines until 2022.

Officials blamed supply delays, such as Italy blocking 250,000 doses, the new 12-week dosing gap and possible outages such as the need to redirect vaccination spread to countries with an outbreak.

Murphy said the federal government believed there would be 3.8 million doses of AstraZeneca by now, but we only had 700,000 due to sovereign vaccine issues in Europe. So the supply of vaccines has been an important issue.

By the end of March, CSL is expected to produce 1 million doses of AstraZeneca per week in the country, and the government is pushing it to further increase production, Murphy said.

Murphy acknowledged that full vaccination refers to completing a two-dose program, but argued in terms of protection the first dose is completely protective.

Every Australian adult will be offered a vaccine by the end of October.

If a small number do not have a second AstraZeneca that does not matter much, they are completely protected by the first dose. Entirely is completely in line with what the Prime Minister and the Minister have said in the media.

The spread of vaccinations in Australia is ambitious, requiring at least 180,000 vaccines a day, a higher rate than most countries are achieving.

The Australian Medical Association has said the government is unlikely to meet its October target and a more realistic target would be December due to a lack of vaccine supply.

With only 125,000 doses delivered so far, the federal government has already abandoned its provisional target of 4 million by the end of March.

Also Thursday, health authorities in Victoria discovered that a resident of a nursing home had returned a poor positive result for Covid-19. Epping Gardens resident Aged Care caught the virus during the second wave of outbreaks in Melbourne last year when 240 staff and residents at the facility came out positive and 38 people died.

A spokeswoman from the health department said the result is likely to be due to viral shedding rather than re-infection, but precautions have been put in place.

The Department of Defense separately confirmed HMAS Sydney members experienced mild side effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

ABC reported that crew members were admitted to St Vincents Hospital in Sydney as a precaution after suffering side effects from the vaccine.

In a statement, the department said no member of the ship was currently in the hospital, but would not comment on whether any crew had been received before.

A Defense spokesman said the ship’s crew had voluntarily received the vaccine before being deployed to North America. The ship sailed with its full crew on Thursday.

In accordance with the Department of Health guidelines, members of the shipping company were encouraged to report to medical personnel if they felt unwell after their vaccination. Some members experienced mild side effects, which resolved immediately after the report, a Defense spokesman said. It is not uncommon to experience mild side effects after each vaccination. Serious allergic reactions are rare.

Earlier, Australia’s chief medical officer, Prof. Paul Kelly, told the Senate inquiry that he had been notified of adverse events, but with the exception of a few cases of anaphylaxis, there were no side effects on the vaccine.

There have been some deaths after immunization, but they are not related to immunization, Kelly said. Weve seen three cases of severe allergic reactions, but they have been treated with expertise and quickly, without persistent side effects.

Other side effects are relatively minor and include injection site pain, low-grade fever, body aches, headaches, Kelly said, but nothing bad.

Murphy said the unfortunate confession that the Pfizer vaccine was more effective than AstraZeneca is now dead because they are just as effective.

There is no difference between their effectiveness. Both are extremely effective in preventing severe Covidine, hospitalization and death.