Meeting with an anonymous nurse in a COVID-19 neighborhood in the UK

By Kevin Coombs LONDON (Reuters) – As a news photographer, it is not uncommon to come across someone who has appeared in one of your photos, at least in all of a crowd scene. But that’s exactly what happened to me recently, and the impact was extremely large. After spending most of the year taking and editing pictures of various aspects of the coronavirus pandemic in Britain for Reuters, I contracted COVID-19 about a month ago and was taken to a London hospital in an ambulance for analysis . In a booth set up for suspected COVID-19 cases in the Accident and Emergency ward, I started a conversation with the nurse who was treating me and told her what I did for a living. We talked about “Grips for Carers”, a phenomenon in Britain early in the pandemic where people stood on doorsteps, on the streets and in hospitals outside every Thursday evening to applaud and cheer on health workers who fought hard to keep the crisis going. . For me, photographing those scenes had been rewarding and extremely disappointing. On the one hand, newspapers and broadcasters loved the images that we and others provided for an uplifting moment each week amid the pandemic darkness. On the other hand, I always wanted to know more about what was going on inside the neighborhoods and hear the personal stories of the doctors. But with limited media access at the time, they simply became the “anonymous nurse” in my mind. For the nurse who was testing on me that night, public support shows had been a major boost to morale. At one point during our conversation, she showed me the old photo on her phone of a front page of a newspaper featuring a nurse hugging and smiling one Thursday evening months ago. “Did you get that?” she asked. “Ha! Yes,” I replied compassionately, recognizing my picture. “I’m on the left,” she said, her eyes lit up. I laughed and then cried. I really cried, and I do not know why. It was probably real-world contact with an “anonymous nurse” who ran her business within a neighborhood. Maybe it also happened because I was lying in a hospital bed, with tubes coming out of me, not knowing what would come next. The nurse went down the hall to get a friend and colleague who was also in the picture. The colleague said her mother had adjusted it and put it on her cloak – the pride of the place in her family home. Listening was as good as taking a picture on the front page of a newspaper. She also joked that I had not caught her best side. I was released a few hours later. As I was leaving the ward to be healed at home, I put my hand on my heart and thanked the first nurse. Wants to remain anonymous. (Edited by Mike Collett-White)

