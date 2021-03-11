Dozens of Rohingya camping outside UNHCR office in India arrested | Rohingya News

International
New Delhi, India Dozens of Rohingya refugees have been detained as they camped outside the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the Indian capital, New Delhi, the second such move in a week.
A total of 88 people have been detained, an officer at the Vikaspuri police station in the southwestern capitals told Al Jazeera on Thursday.
The Vikas police officer, who gave only his first name, said 17 of those arrested were pregnant women and children who underwent medical tests at a UNHCR facility in Vikaspuri.
He said the remaining 71 Rohingya were taken to a shelter in the capitals in the Inderlok area.
Rohingya community leaders said the refugees had arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday from the Indian-administered Jammu district in Kashmir, where more than 160 Rohingya were arrested last week and taken to a detention center in Kathua district, 59 km (36 km). miles) away.
Officials in Jammu said the Rohingya detainees will be deported to their homeland, Myanmar.
The Rohingya crisis came to the world’s attention after about 700,000 of them fled an army strike in Myanmar’s state of Rakhine in 2017. However, a large number of the predominantly Muslim ethnic minority had sought refuge in neighboring countries before that.
Bangladesh hosts more than a million Rohingya in cramped and impoverished camps in its coastal Coxs Bazar district, turning the vast settlement into the world’s largest refugee camp.
India hosts about 40,000 Rohingya living in camps and slums in many cities and regions, including Jammu, Hyderabad, Nuh and New Delhi.
Although UNHCR provides them with refugee cards, many Rohingya living in Indian settlements are believed to be undocumented.
On Wednesday, detainee Rohingya had encamped outside the UNHCR office in Vikaspuri, hoping to renew their refugee cards and seek help from the UN body amid fears of detention.
A police team arrived around 2am [on Thursday or 20:30 GMT on Wednesday] and told us to get on a bus, Mohammad Zubair, 20, who had lived with his family in a camp in Jammu for the past eight years.
After undergoing a COVID-19 test, they were taken to a government shelter.
This is a prison-type facility for refugees, Mohammad Rafic told Al Jazeera over the phone, adding that police told them they would live here from now on.
We came to Delhi to get our renewed cards and to ask for help from UNHCR. If we had any knowledge, we would behave here, we would not have left Jammu. Due to the fear of being sent to the detention center in Kathua, we came here and here we are now in detention.
Sabber Kyaw Min, founder and director of the New Delhi-based Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, said the ongoing bans have introduced a climate of fear in the Rohingya community and called it a UNHCR failure to protect them.
India has no problem in accepting refugees from other countries. Refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Tibet, and even Buddhist refugees from Myanmar are living here, but the Indian government has problems only with us, he told Al Jazeera.
We are here temporarily and call on the Indian government to allow us to live here until the situation in Myanmar improves, he said, referring to the military coup and subsequent unrest in the Buddhist-majority country.
At least 50 people have been killed by security forces in almost daily protests in Myanmar against the February 1 coup.
More than a dozen Myanmar police and army officers reportedly fled to India after the coup, saying they did not want to follow army orders to shoot until [protesters] have died
In one statement late Wednesday, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the Indian government should stop any plan to deport ethnic Rohingya and others to Myanmar where they would be endangered by its repressive military junta.
Myanmar’s long-abusive military is even more illegal now that it is back in power, and the Indian government must uphold its obligations under international law and protect those in need of shelter within its borders, said Meenakshi Ganguly, director of HRWs South Asia.
Over the years, Indian right-wing groups have also campaigned against Rohingya living in Jammu and other parts of India, demanding that they be deported again.
In February 2017, billboards appeared in Jammu, asking residents to wake up saving history, culture and identity and calling Rohingya Bangladesh and asking them to leave Jammu.
We are all scared, Adul Rahim, 48, told Al Jazeera from Jammu. What happened to us in Burma [Myanmars earlier name], the same thing is being repeated here.
