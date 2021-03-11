Top US, Chinese diplomats to hold first Biden presidency personal talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with senior Chinese officials on March 18 in Alaska, the White House said Wednesday, the first high-level personal contact between the two Biden-separated countries. .

The meeting, taking place as Blinkens returns from his first overseas trip to key US allies Japan and South Korea, will come amid what is emerging to be a major US diplomatic push to strengthen alliances in Asia and Europe to oppose China.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will join the meeting in Anchorage with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi and State Counselor Wang Yi, White House spokesman Jen Psaki said, adding that the administration would move closer to relations. its with China in a closed step with its partners.

“It was important for us that the first administration meeting with Chinese officials be held on American soil and take place after we had met and consulted closely with partners and allies in both Asia and Europe,” Psaki told a news conference.

She said the meeting would be an opportunity to address a wide range of issues, including those where we have deep disagreements.

China’s foreign ministry confirmed the meeting on Thursday.

Commenting on the talks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China hopes that the United States can move relations back on a healthy and sustainable path, see relations objectively and rationally, abandon the mentality of the War of Independence. Cool and zero amount opinion and respect China’s sovereignty, security and interests.

Zhao also urged the United States to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and to administer differences between the two countries.

President Joe Bidens’s administration has pledged to review elements of U.S. policy toward China as the world’s two largest economies navigate frozen relations that plunged to their lowest depths in decades during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, held their first telephone call as leaders last month and appeared in dispute over most issues, even when Xi warned that confrontation would be a disaster for both nations.

Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Blinken signaled that next week’s meeting would not be a return to the regular high-level dialogues used under past U.S. administrations, which had been criticized. increasingly in Washington to make some progress on U.S. complaints with Beijing.

There is no purpose at this point for a series of subsequent engagements. “These commitments, if pursued, really need to be based on the proposal that was seeing tangible progress and tangible results on issues that interest us with China,” Blinken said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on the Biden Administration’s Foreign Policy Priorities at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, March 10, 2021. Ken Cedeno / Pool through REUTERS

DIPLOMATIC PRESS US

Blinken also said that if China insists it is not violating the human rights of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, it should ensure the world enters the area.

UN experts and rights groups say China has arrested more than a million Uighurs and other minorities there, actions the United States has considered genocide. Beijing denies abuses, saying facilities in the region are for vocational training to counter the threat of terrorism.

The talks will follow a visit by Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Japan and South Korea next week, as well as an online summit Friday between Biden and the leaders of Japan, India and Australia.

This will be the first summit meeting of the four-nation group, known as the Quad, seen as part of U.S. efforts to boost its diplomacy in Asia to balance China’s growing military and economic power.

Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the timing of the meeting sends a message to Beijing that U.S. alliances are strong.

Discussions are likely to focus on China’s policies toward Hong Kong, its pressure on Taiwan, its treatment of Uighurs, and what Washington sees as an economic obligation to Australia, she said.

If the Chinese repeat their messages contained in recent speeches that the US is to blame for problems in US-China relations and therefore the ball is in the US court, then nothing positive will come out of this meeting, Glaser said.