Japan honors victims of Tsunami, Fukushima nuclear disaster on 10th anniversary – National

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned the nearly 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying cities and causing nuclear fusion in Fukushima.

Large waves triggered by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake – one of the strongest recorded – hit the northeast coast, crippling the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant and forcing more than 160,000 residents to flee as radiation poured into the air.

The world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl and the quake has left survivors struggling to overcome the grief of losing families and cities on the waves in a few scary hours on the afternoon of March 11, 2011.

About 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of the plant, in the rocky coastal town of Iwaki, which has since become a hub for workers working on nuclear deactivation, restaurant owner Atsushi Niizuma prayed to his mother, who was killed by the waves. .

“I want to tell my mother that my children, who were all by her side, are doing well. “I came here to thank him that our family is living safely,” said Niizuma, 47.

Before leaving for work, he paid his respects at a stone monument at a coastal shrine with carvings in the name of his mother, Mitsuko, and 65 others who died in the disaster.

On the day of the earthquake, Mitsuko was taking care of his children. The children quickly got into a car, but Mitsuko was taken away by the waves as she returned home to catch her belongings. It took a month for her body to recover, Niizuma said.

Akiba Shrine has become a symbol of resilience for survivors, as it was barely damaged by the tsunami as nearby houses were destroyed or burned.











About two dozen residents gathered with Niizuma to decorate it with paper cranes, flowers and yellow handkerchiefs with messages of hope sent by students from across the country.

“It was very good 10 years ago and it was cold. “The cold always reminded me of what happened that day,” said Hiroko Ishikawa, 62.

“But with our backs to the sun today, we are feeling more relaxed. Just as the sun is telling us ‘okay, why not go talk to all those who came back to visit their city?’ “

Remembering the dead

At 2:46 p.m., at the exact moment the earthquake struck a decade ago, Emperor Naruhito and his wife conducted a moment of silence to honor the dead at a memorial service in Tokyo. Silent prayers were held throughout the country.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the memorial ceremony that the loss of life was still impossible to imagine.

“It’s unbearable when I think about the feelings of all those who lost their loved ones and friends,” said Suga, wearing a black suit.

At the ceremony attended by the emperor and prime minister, attendees wore masks and kept their distance, and did not sing along with the national anthem to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I would like to express my condolences from the bottom of my heart to all those who suffered from the effects of the disaster,” Suga added, reaffirming support for those affected by the disaster.

The government has spent about $ 300 billion (32.1 trillion yen) to rebuild the region, but areas around the Fukushima plant remain out of bounds, concerns about radiation levels persist, and many who have left have been relocated. Deactivating the crippled plant will require decades and billions of dollars.

About 40,000 people are still displaced by the disaster.

Japan is again debating the role of nuclear energy in its energy mix as the country with poor resources aims to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2050 to fight global warming. But a NHK public TV poll showed 85% of public concerns about nuclear accidents.











The work of disabling the destroyed Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, treating polluted water and solid waste, and making the area safe is immense.

About 5,000 workers pass through the gates at the crippled plant every day to dismantle the plant, which still has about 880 tonnes of molten fuel waste in its reactors.

The power plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), has estimated that the project would take decades, while critics say it could take up to a century to turn the plant into a usable state.

Mass demonstrations against nuclear power seen after 3/11 have faded, but distrust persists. Some anti-nuclear activists are planning demonstrations in front of TEPCO for Thursday evening.

Only nine of Japan’s 33 commercial reactors have been approved for restart to safety standards after Fukushima, and only four are operating, compared to 54 before the disaster.

Nuclear power supplied only 6% of Japan ‘s energy needs in the first half of 2020 compared to 23.1% for renewables – far behind 46.3% for Germany – and nearly 70% for fossil fuels.

