Indonesia bus crashes into gorge, leaving dozens dead





JAKARTA, Indonesia Students from an Islamic high school were on their way home from a trip to a pilgrimage site in an Indonesian province on the island of Java. It was raining Wednesday evening. The surrounding area had no street lamps. As their bus was making a turn in a narrow section, downhill of the Wado-Malangbong Expressway in Sumedang, West Java Province, it appears the brakes failed, police said. The vehicle, carrying a total of 66 people, including students from a school in Subang, their teachers and family members plunged into the ravine, killing 27, including the bus driver. Thirteen others were injured. Police were still investigating the cause of the accident, said a police spokesman, Dedi Juhana, but the lack of signs of slipping on the road suggested the brakes had not worked properly.

He said the bus had fallen about 65 meters into a valley surrounded by agricultural land in Sumedang. The crash site was a government-owned road often used by travelers traveling between provinces.

Rescue crews worked overnight to evacuate the victims. On Thursday morning, they found the body of a boy who was trapped under the overturned bus. He died while trying to escape. Some survivors were taken to a nearby clinic and hospital for treatment. Television footage showed relatives lining up in the halls of a hospital and a morgue in Sumedang. Budi Setiyadi, director general of land transport for Indonesia’s transport ministry, said in a statement Wednesday, “We express our deep concern and condolences over this incident.” Mr Budi said officials were considering adding guard rails to the road or paving it as they continued to investigate the accident.

Steep valleys and gorges are common along Indonesian highways because there is so much mountainous terrain. Lack of adequate street lighting and poor infrastructure lead to regular traffic accidents. On average, three people in Indonesia died every hour from road accidents in the first quarter of 2020, according to the transport ministry. Authorities said the student group had traveled about six hours from their homes to pay their respects at the tomb of Syekh Abdul Muhyi, a missionary who brought Islam to the Tasikmalaya region after the mid-17th century, when Hinduism was still the religion. main in the surrounding territory. Students, teachers and parents were visiting the country on the eve of a national holiday marking the rise of the Prophet Muhammad. Some Muslim families visit the graves of relatives on Islamic holidays, using the occasion for outdoor picnics. While some Islamic leaders oppose the practice of pilgrimage to missionary burial sites, others allow it.

