



“The incident that happened in Sabarimala in 2018 was something that had hurt us all. It should never have happened. It hurt everyone … it hurt me too,” Surendran told TV channels. The minister, who is running in the April 6 Assembly elections, made the statement at a time when the opposition Congress and the BJP are raising the Sabarimala case against the Marxist government in the polling state. Kerala had witnessed a high drama during the nearly three-month annual pilgrimage season in 2018 with about a dozen women in the 10-50 age group being barred from entering the Sabarimala Temple protesting to worshipers as the doors opened to women behind the top courtyard decision, allowing women of all ages to attend the shrine. The LDF, particularly the CPI (M), had drawn attention from several neighborhoods to the issue of women’s entry for its alleged haste in enforcing the Supreme Court order. In Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the agitation after Sabarimala, the LDF had suffered a massive drunkenness, losing 19 out of a total of 20 seats. The CPI (M), however, regained the lost ground by winning recent civilian polls. The party, which conducted a door-to-door campaign following the LS polls, had admitted that some believers had misunderstood the Left over the Sabarimala issue. Surendran, however, expressed hope that people were no longer worried about those incidents now. “The issue is currently before the highest bench of the Supreme Court and whatever the decision, the government will implement it only after discussing it with everyone, including believers, political parties and the general public,” the minister said. He also stressed that the government led by Pinarayi Vijayan LDF had recently withdrawn all matters that were not of a serious criminal nature in connection with the Sabarimala agitation and this was a message. However, BJP on Thursday rejected the minister’s statement and apologized to him for everything he had done in the Lord Ayyappa temple. State Party Chairman K Surendran said the minister will not be forgiven for the cruelty and injustice shown to Sabarimala, even if he plunges into the Ganga a thousand times. He also said that Kadakampally Surendran was now crying out of fear of losing future polls and the people of the state would not believe him.

