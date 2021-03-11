International
Ten key moments in the pandemic
From the first cases in China to blockages worldwide and vaccinations …
Here are the top 10 moments since the COVID-19 pandemic was announced a year ago by the World Health Organization (WHO).
The first deaths
As of December 31, 2019, the WHO has been alerted to a group of “unknown causes” pneumonia cases in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
One week later, a new coronavirus is identified. China confirms on January 11 its first death in Wuhan from a disease which will be called COVID-19.
On January 23, Wuhan is quarantined and cut off from the world. Countries begin to repatriate their citizens from China.
France reports the first confirmed death outside Asia of a Chinese tourist on February 15.
‘Pandemi’
As of March 6, more than 100,000 cases have been registered worldwide.
Northern Italy is closed, quickly followed by the rest of the country.
On March 11, the WHO says COVID-19 is a pandemic.
Global stock markets crash.
Governments and central banks open massive measures of economic support.
Europe in a stalemate
Spain (March 14) and France (March 17) order their populations to stay at home. Germany and Britain say people should avoid any social contact. The 27-nation European Union closes its external borders.
On March 24, the Tokyo Summer Olympics scheduled for July 2020 are postponed for one year.
The next day the United Nations warns that the pandemic “is threatening all of humanity.”
Half the world limited
Blockade measures apply worldwide.
On April 2, more than 3.9 billion people in the world’s population were forced or called to restrict, according to an AFP count. On the same day, the threshold of one million cases is exceeded.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is infected and ends up in intensive care.
US aircraft maker Boeing cut 16,000 jobs on April 29.
Many other airlines, car manufacturers, tourism and department stores suffer and lay off staff.
Hydroxychloroquine line
Backed by US President Donald Trump as a possible treatment, the hydroxychloroquine malaria drug showed no benefit in treating critically ill patients, according to British scientists on 5 June. Trump will later suggest people inject disinfectants.
Surge in Latin America
By June 7 the number of global deaths reaches more than 400,000.
Brazil becomes the country with the second highest number of deaths after the US Its president Jair Bolsonaro calls it a “small flu”, before it infects itself. Even the skeptical COVID-19 comrade Donald Trump will take it.
Masks and anti-masks
With increasing cases, some European countries make the mask mandatory on public transport, in schools and shops and on the streets.
Demonstrations against the masks were staged in London, Paris and Rome, with protesters trying to attack the Reichstag building in Berlin on 29 August.
Gloomy historical points
The mark of one million deaths passes worldwide on September 28th. Within days infections begin to spiral back into Europe, with many countries ordering new blockades and bans, which are then eased for the holiday season.
The pandemic is gaining momentum in the US, where addressing it is a major issue in the bitter presidential campaign.
A new peak there was reached on January 13, 2021 with 4,470 people dying within 24 hours.
Half a million are dead there by Feb. 23, with new President Joe Biden showing greater U.S. damage than he did in World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.
New variants
The appearance in Britain of a variant that is believed to be more contagious forces Prime Minister Johnson to announce a new blockade on 4 January.
Other highly contagious strains are also found in South Africa and Brazil.
The death toll doubles in less than four months, crossing the two million mark on January 15, 2021.
Vaccines bring hope
Vaccination campaigns start in December in Britain, Russia, the US and the EU, gaining momentum in early 2021. But delivery problems, especially for the Swedish / British AstraZeneca, are slowing the process in Europe.
In early March, the epidemic begins to slow in the US, but is gaining momentum again in Europe, as it crosses the threshold of 700,000 deaths in Latin America on March 9th.
On the same day more than 300 million doses of vaccines are administered worldwide and some countries are beginning to ease their restrictions.
