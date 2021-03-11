A year of pandemic and a possible CFL partnership: In the News for March 11th

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of March 11th … What we are looking at in Canada …

What we are looking at in Canada …

OTTAWA Canada will mark today’s anniversary of the World Health Organization by declaring COVID-19 a global pandemic.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will deliver a statement to the House of Commons this morning, designated March 11 a national day of remembrance to commemorate those who have died.

The government has asked Canadians to think about those whose lives were taken by the new coronavirus, as well as health care and other essential workers who have been on the front lines.

Other politicians, including NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Quebec Prime Minister Francois Legault, are also expected to speak today about the devastating effect the virus has had on Canadians.

Since the pandemic began, 2.5 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19, with more than 22,000 of them in Canada.

Health Canada has approved four COVID-19 vaccines so far and 1.5 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Also this …

OTTAWA Interim Estimates from Statistics Canada suggest that nearly 14,000 more deaths than expected occurred last year, even counting on the pandemic and an aging population.

Early numbers try to measure the so-called excessive mortality, which occurs when there are more deaths over a period of time than expected.

The report estimates 296,373 deaths from January to mid-December 2020, including 13,798 more deaths than expected, or a five percent increase.

It’s about seven percent more than the first 277,276 deaths in 2019.

StatCan warns that Wednesday’s figures should be considered “provisional estimates”, noting that the data was incomplete due to reporting delays and did not include the Yukon. They will be reviewed as more information arrives and may not match local reports.

StatCan also notes that excessive mortality numbers may include COVID-19-related deaths that are lost, especially at the onset of the pandemic when some people may have died before being tested.

Despite the limitations, the study provides an early attempt to assess the true amount of COVID-19 and its innumerable impacts, as access to health services was restricted and mental health crises increased.

Early data already suggest that deaths due to heart disease, for example, increased last spring in Ontario.

Based on the data obtained to date, StatCan found 4,345 deaths from heart disease from March to June in that province from 4,125 in the spring of 2019 and higher than in the spring of any of the previous five years.

Estimates also echo reports of more deaths from overdose in 2020, following a marked decline in 2019 from higher levels in 2017 and 2018.

The study says Alberta reported 220 overdose deaths from March to June 2020, up from 170 deaths a year earlier.

StatCan notes that Alberta Health Services reported more opioid-related emergencies and deaths, but also a decrease in the number of substance use treatment programs on offer, and a decrease in the number of people using those programs.

A similar update last August looked at spring data and noted that excessive mortality may also be due to other causes not directly related to the pandemic.

As an example, the excessive deaths recorded in Nova Scotia in April were driven in part by a mass shooting on 18 and 19 April.

What we are looking at in the US …

ALBANY, NY – An aide to New York governor Andrew Cuomo says he caught him at the governors’ residence, a newspaper reported Wednesday, in the most serious allegations yet made by a series of women against the war-torn Democrat.

The Albany Union Times reported that the woman, whom she did not name, was alone with Cuomo late last year when he closed the door, reached under her shirt and stroked her.

The newspaper report is based on an unidentified source with direct knowledge of the woman’s charge. The governor had called him to the Executive Residence in Albania, saying he needed help with his mobile phone, the newspaper reported.

“I have never done anything like that,” Cuomo said through a spokesman Wednesday night. The details of this report are disturbing, Cuomo said, adding that he would not talk about the specifics of this or any other allegation, given a continuation of the investigation overseen by the state attorney general.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said in a statement Wednesday night that no criminal complaint had been filed by the alleged victim at the Albany Police Department.

The three-term governor faces accusations of harassment by several other women and increasingly urgent calls for his resignation or impeachment from at least some fellow Democrats. Cuomo has repeatedly said he will not resign.

Ahead of Wednesday’s report, the allegations against Cuomo include a combination of allegations that he made the workplace an uncomfortable place for young women, ranging from flirtatious comments to an unconsensual kiss.

At least five accusers Charlotte Bennett, Lindsey Boylan, Anna Liss, Karen Hinton and the last accuser have worked for the governor in Albany or during his time in President Bill Clintons cabinet. Another, Anna Ruch, told The New York Times that she met Cuomo at a friends wedding.

What are we looking at in the rest of the world …

GENEVA – When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic a year ago on Thursday, it did so only after several weeks of resisting the term and claiming that the highly infectious virus could still be stopped.

A year later, the UN agency is still struggling to keep up with the emerging science of COVID-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalist tendencies and help get vaccines where they are most needed.

The agency made some costly mistakes along the way: He advised people not to wear masks for months and claimed that COVID-19 was not widely spread in the air. He also refused to publicly call countries, especially China, for mistakes that senior WHO officials complained about privately.

This created a tricky policy that challenged the WHO credibility and placed it between the two world powers, prompting loud criticism from the Trump administration from which the agency is now emerging.

US President Joe Bidens’ support for the WHO may provide much-needed breathing space, but the organization still faces a monumental task ahead as it tries to project a moral authority amid a universal vaccine clash that is leaving billions of people dead. unprotected.

The WHO has been a little behind, being cautious rather than prior, said Gian Luca Burci, a former WHO legal adviser now at the Graduate Institute in Geneva. In times of panic, crisis and so on, perhaps being more on the limb at risk would have been better.

On this day in 1888 …

A major storm swept through much of the east coast of the United States, claiming 400 lives. In New York City, the snow holes were six feet high. Thousands of people were turned into homes, stock exchanges closed, telegraph communications banned and rail travel to a stationary spot.

In sports …

TORONTO Twenty-six years after being released by the Calgary Stampeders, Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is looking to re-establish his CFL ties.

Both the CFL and XFL revealed on Wednesday that they are ready to start serious discussions about a possible partnership. Neither side would say who started the first talks, only that they have agreed to cooperate on ways to enhance football.

Johnson, an actor and former pro wrestler, is a co-owner of XFL based in America.

“It’s an exciting moment for us to really start talking about how we work together,” said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “It’s a great word and it’s at the heart of it.

“We do not know where this leads, but it will be exciting. Sometimes we use the phrase world-class too much, but they are world-class people.”

In a statement Wednesday, the XFL put forward its plans to return in the spring of 2022 pending, “pending the outcome of our talks with the CFL.”

The timing of the talks is curious, as the CFL has a bigger, more immediate challenge before resuming the game in 2021 after being forced to cancel the ’20 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Look, we are at full speed ahead in our plan to get back in the game for the 2021 CFL season,” Ambrosie said. “It all has to do with what will happen in the future.

“So 2021 is our absolute focus and then you use this conversation that we are starting to talk about the future beyond 2021.”

It is a fact that did not lose the owner of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Bob Young, whose city is scheduled to host this year’s Gray Cup.

“While there was some interesting news (Wednesday) from the Canadian Football League office, rest assured that our only focus now is to get back on the field in 2021 and put the Gray Cup the best in CFL history,” he told a statement. “Our commitment to our fans is that we will fulfill both.”

ICYMI …

Uber Technologies Inc. wants the provinces to force the tech giant and other app-based companies to offer concert workers some benefits through a new proposal.

But an advocacy group says the plan will leave them paid less than the minimum wage and without job security.

The Uber field was discovered on Wednesday and is called Flexible Work +. He urges provinces to require application-based concert employers to raise self-directed benefit funds that can be distributed to drivers for prescriptions, dental care and vision, and to provide safety training and tools such as reflective vests.

Uber employees are currently classified as independent contractors who are not required to receive benefits or a minimum wage as employees would be under provincial law.

Concert workers and hiring lawyers say Uber’s new proposal allows the company to continue to avoid treating its couriers and drivers fairly and keep them in a precarious position.

But senior global travel vice president Andrew MacDonald says Uber is following suit because an October poll of more than 600 couriers and Uber drivers in Canada found that 65 percent favored Flexible Work +. Approximately 16 percent still like the current model of the independent contractor and 18 percent wanted to be classified as a salaried employee.

—

