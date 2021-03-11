Teachers compete with time to complete the curriculum, prepare students for Class 12 exams





For teachers treating Grade 12 in government schools, it is a race against time to complete the curriculum and prepare students for the board exams starting in the first week of May. While the School Education department has issued a reduced curriculum, teachers will need to take time for teaching, midterm and revision exams, as well as practical exams, all within two months. The parts we need almost nine months to complete, we now have to complete within four months. Schools are also expected to conduct at least two rounds of midterm exams and we are trying to schedule all of these without compromising on the time allotted to teach students, said KPO Suresh, President, Tamil Nadu Federation of Teachers Federation. Since the revised curriculum for state board schools was implemented, the School Education department has not issued any plan for board exams. Mr Suresh said special consideration should be given and a plan or guidebook should be issued by the department this year. Science teachers are also waiting for a schedule for conducting practical exams. Since the board exams are starting as early as May 3, the School Education department may consider giving us the flexibility to conduct the practical exams after the theory work is completed. To complete the internships for all science subjects, we will need at least a week and this will go to the time provided for review for our students, said a Chemistry teacher. Another concern for teachers dealing with the upper classes is the upcoming Assembly elections as many of them will have to be in charge of the elections. We have already submitted a representation to the Chief Election Officer to review the exclusion of teachers treating grade 12 from the election task. We will need extra time to help students review and compete with time to conduct tests and exams also at the school level, said A. Ramu, President of the State, Association of Postgraduate Directly Recruited Teachers. Teachers are under a lot of pressure to complete parts and have also received district-level instruction to conduct examinations in front of boards. Many of us feel that board exams may be scheduled later in May, said P. Patric Raymond, General Secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation. He further said that schools should be intimidated as soon as possible for the practical schedule of exams.

