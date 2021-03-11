Cities in the UK have been given a share of 2.9 million to plant more trees





Getty Images Planting more trees is one of the ways the UK hopes to reach zero by 2050. The Woodland Trust will give a number of local councils a share of 2.9 million in order to plant more trees. So the UK achieves a target of planting 50 million more trees by 2025 to help tackle the climate crisis. Their money, which is being called the “Emergency Tree Fund”, will help to create new forests and green spaces in 11 areas across the UK. Where will the new green spaces be? To get the most out of your CBBC Newsround website you will need to have JavaScript enabled. These children participated in the largest tree planting day in the UK Scotland Edinburgh aims to be a “one million tree” city by 2030, while Glasgow councils have plans to create the Clyde Climate Forest. The new initiative hopes to increase urban tree cover from 16% to 20%. EnglandSheffield in Yorkshire will invest the money in a new project called “Treevitalise” – smart, eh ?! They hope to engage local communities in protecting and restoring forest lands, growing the community forest team, and protecting trees outside forests. Meanwhile, Wokingham in Berkshire is looking to plant more than 250,000 trees across town and three council areas across the East and West Midlands will share over gjys half a million to create more green spaces and community forests. Getty Images While in Cornwall and Devon, projects will also be awarded over half a million pounds. Cornwall hopes to spend it on creating 8000 acres of forest (this is roughly the same as 800 O2 arenas!) As Devon aims to achieve “zero zero”. Getty Images Who wouldn’t want more of this ?! Northern Ireland In the city of Belfast, the council hopes they can plant a million trees over the next 15 years – they have been given nearly 290,000 to help make it happen. Wales The Cardiff Council will be given nearly 230,000 which they hope to spend on planting more than 800 acres of tree cover over the next decade. The nature charity says this is just the first phase of their big project to create more green spaces in the UK. They say they are giving money to local councils because finances are being given priority in other important areas, such as helping pandemic recovery. Green spaces and forests were invaluable to people last year when they were unable to travel much due to blockage restrictions.

