Japan marks 10th anniversary of earthquake, tsunami

Japan marked the 10th anniversary of Thursday the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck its northeastern region, where many survivors are still waiting a decade later.

Holding bouquets, many people walked to the coast or visited graves to pray for relatives and friends washed away by the tsunami. Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga were among those who observed a moment of silence at 2:46 pm in the minute of the start of the tremors at a memorial in Tokyo.

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake that struck March 11, 2011, was one of the largest recorded and triggered a massive tsunami that engulfed many inland, destroying cities and causing melting at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. More than 18,000 people died, mostly in the tsunami, and nearly half a million people were displaced.

Moreover, the government recognized about 3,700 others most of them from Fukushima who died of disaster-related causes.

Ten years later, more than 40,000 people are still unable to return home to and around Fukushima, where areas near the destroyed plant remain out of bounds due to radioactive contamination.

Reconstruction in disaster-stricken areas has moved forward significantly, but recovering the hearts of survivors is not making as much progress as we would like, said Makoto Saito, a teacher at an elementary school in Minamisoma, a city hit by the triple disaster. Saito lost his 5-year-old son, Shota, in the tsunami.

Saito, who represents Fukushima survivors, said in his speech at the ceremony that he fears memories are fading outside the disaster zone. He is committed to continuing to tell the lessons from the disaster and the stories of his son.

Naruhito said that my heart aches when I think of those who have struggled with hardship and drastic changes in their lives and who have lost loved ones, jobs and communities. He particularly noted the suffering of many Fukushima residents who cannot be turned back.

I also consider it important to heal the emotional wounds and look after the mental and physical health of those who suffer, including the elderly and children, he said. He stressed that it is important for people to stay close to them and help rebuild their lives without leaving even a single soul in this difficult situation.

Reconstruction of roads, train lines, infrastructure, and other major housing has been largely completed at a cost of more than $ 280 billion, but much of the vacant land remains vacant in the far north coastal cities in Miyagi and Iwate prefectures, where de -population already being carried out was accelerated by the catastrophe.

In the town of Otsuchi in Iwate prefecture, where the tsunami devastated the town hall, killing about 40 workers, families in dark suits gathered on a piece of vacant land where the building stood. In Ishinomaki, Miyagi prefecture, dozens of residents prayed at a cenotaph bearing the names of more than 3,000 victims.

No deaths have been confirmed directly from the radiation, but Fukushima has lagged behind in recovery efforts, with 2.4% of land classified as restricted areas near the nuclear plant. Deactivating fused reactors is an unprecedented challenge, with some questions after 10 years of operation if it can be done at all.

Thursday’s ceremony is the latest national commemoration of the 2011 government-organized disaster. It comes just two weeks before the Fukushima Torch Olympics relay starts for the Tokyo Summer Games delayed in July.

Suga has said the Olympics would show the Japanese recovery from disaster and provide evidence of victory over the COVID-19 pandemic. However, some disaster survivors say their work is only half done.

We are now at a stage to complete the reconstruction of the disaster, Suga said at the memorial ceremony. He acknowledged that some people are still in trouble, with the pandemic adding to their difficulties, and vowed to provide support in rebuilding the environment, livelihoods and businesses.

The rest of the country also marked the day by raising awareness of disaster prevention. In Kyoto, western Japan, authorities conducted emergency drills.