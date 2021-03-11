The US welcomes efforts to ease tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean

The United States on Wednesday welcomed recent efforts to reduce tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean, expressing optimism that the status quo could lead to a settlement of ongoing disputes.

Testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was concerned about the actions taken in the Eastern Mediterranean, stressing that energy and territorial disputes should be resolved “peacefully, diplomatically.” non-military and certainly not through provocative actions. “

“Now I think one of the positive developments has been in recent weeks a significant drop in temperature on those issues with Turkey engaged with the European Union and others trying to move forward in a more productive way,” he said. . “So we are very supportive of that and we will continue to try to help things move in that direction.”

The comments come as Turkey and Greece prepare for a second round of exploratory talks this year aimed at finding solutions to disputes over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

The next round of consultative talks between the countries will be held in Athens on March 16-17 and is expected to focus on bilateral disputes, including maritime borders and drilling rights in the region. The previous round of meetings was in Istanbul on January 25th.

The two countries began exploratory talks to discuss issues in the Eastern Mediterranean on March 12, 2002, in an effort to find a just, lasting and comprehensive solution. Talks were held regularly until 2016, but there had been none since then due to political speculation and the Greek side’s reluctance to sit down at the negotiating table. Bilateral discussions continued in the form of political consultations but did not return to the research framework.

Earlier this year, Turkey and Greece began the first direct research talks in almost five years to address their differences over sovereignty rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. That meeting in Istanbul, the 61st round, lasted only a few hours, but both sides said they had agreed to meet again in Athens.

But obstacles remain, including what each party is willing to discuss. Greece says it will only address the demarcation of maritime zones in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, while Turkey argues that they should address all issues between the two sides, including airspace and the status of some Greek islands.

The two NATO allies have been at loggerheads over a number of decades-old issues, including the extension of their continental shelves, excessive flights to the Aegean Sea and the ethnically divided island of Cyprus. Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected the maritime border claims made by EU members Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that these excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Republic. Northern Cyprus (TRNC))

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving unresolved issues in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations. Instead of deciding to resolve problems with Ankara through dialogue, Athens has, on several occasions, refused to sit down at the negotiating table and decided to convene Brussels to take a tougher stance against Turkey.

NATO members Turkey and Greece also took part in last year’s deconflict talks, initiated by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Those meetings were set up to reduce the risk of incidents in the Eastern Mediterranean. The talks facilitated the establishment of a hotline between Athens and Ankara, allowing the conflict to be resolved by sea or air.

Returning to the Cyprus issue, Blinken also reiterated US support for a lasting resolution reuniting the island as a “bi-municipal bi-municipal federation”.

“We will engage in the effort to advance that perspective, including supporting the critical role of the United Nations and also, the direct American engagement in that effort,” he said. “You will see American diplomacy fully engaged.”