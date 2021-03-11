World News at a Glance New Main

The EU exports millions of doses despite the home supply crisis

The European Union exported 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines produced in its territory last month to 31 countries around the world, with Britain and Canada the main destinations, as well as the bloc without its drastically cut off supply. The blockade was criticized last week when Italy used an export control mechanism to block a small shipment of vaccines to Australia. The issue of vaccine production and exports has also created a bitter dispute between the EU and Britain, amid accusations that the bloc wants to deprive the country of vaccine doses out of anger, in part because Britain is doing much better with its distribution.

Russia says it is slowing down access to Twitter

The Russian government said Wednesday it was slowing access to Twitter, signaling that the Kremlin is escalating its offensive against U.S. Internet companies. It was a historic step in a country where the internet has remained virtually free despite the authoritarian rule of President Vladimir Putin. Russia’s telecommunications regulator said it was slowing down the speed at which Twitter was charging users in Russia, and that photos and videos really sometimes took longer than usual. The regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused the US company of failing for years to remove posts about illegal drug use or child pornography or messages pushing minors to commit suicide.

Mexico decides to legalize marijuana, becoming the largest market in the world

Lawmakers in Mexico passed a bill Wednesday night to legalize recreational marijuana, a milestone for the country, which could become the world’s largest cannabis market. The 316-129 vote in Mexico’s lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, came more than two years after the Mexican Supreme Court ruled that banning recreational marijuana by countries was unconstitutional. The chamber passed the bill in general terms Wednesday evening before moving on to a lengthy discussion of possible revisions submitted by individual lawmakers. In its final form, the move is expected to sail through the Senate before being sent to President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador, who has signaled support for legalization.

China and Russia agree to explore the moon together

China and Russia have agreed to jointly build a research station on or around the Moon. The United States and the Soviet Union, followed by its successor state, Russia, have long dominated space exploration. The joint announcement by China and Russia on Tuesday has the potential to overcome the geopolitics of space exploration. This time, however, the main players will be the United States and China, with Russia as a supporting player. China has made great strides in space exploration. It has effectively designed Russia as a partner in the missions it has already planned. In December, the Chinas Change-5 mission brought examples from the surface of the moons.

South Korea will pay more for the presence of American troops

South Korea said Wednesday it had agreed to increase its stake in covering the cost of the US military presence by 13.9% this year, removing a protracted alliance dispute ahead of a joint visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Differences over how to share the cost of keeping 28,500 U.S. troops in South Korea have kept allies in dispute for years. The issue became particularly controversial under former President Donald Trump, who demanded that South Korea drastically increase its payments, according to several reports. Trump often accused South Korea of ​​freely loading US military power.

A police officer is arrested for the disappearance of women in London

A police officer is being held on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of a woman who went missing last week in South London, police said on Wednesday. Sarah Everard, 33, was last seen on a closed-circuit television in the Clapham neighborhood, according to Metropolitan Police. The officer was arrested in Kent on Tuesday night on suspicion of kidnapping. He was taken into custody along with a woman in her 30s who was arrested on suspicion of helping an offender, police said. The officer, who is in his 40s, remained in custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder, police said. The woman also remained in custody.