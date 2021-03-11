International
The bishops claim that Death with the Bill of Dignity is fundamentally wrong
The country’s Catholic bishops have expressed dissatisfaction with the Death to Dignity bill, describing it as fundamentally flawed and saying it represents a failure of compassion.
in their statement they called on Catholics to lobby their political representatives to reject it outright.
The bill, which is currently before the Oireachtas, erroneously proposes the intentional end of life as a way to give dignity to people with terminal illnesses that bishops warn of, and adds that what Bill proposes is assisting suicide because it involves a person receiving her life, with the active participation of another.
He predicts that doctors and nurses will now be prepared to get involved in end-of-life. This would represent a radical transformation of the meaning of health care and has consequences for society as a whole, the state bishops.
If passed, it would be a sad reflection of society’s unwillingness to associate people with terminal illnesses, they said.
They also warn that once it is accepted in principle that one person can actively participate in the end of another’s life, there is no longer any logical basis for rejecting this same option for any person who thinks life is no longer worth living. is lived.
We are aware that, in countries where healthcare professionals are legally permitted to be directly involved in the taking of human life, it has expanded very rapidly to include people who are not terminally ill (the elderly, people with intellectual disabilities). , young adults on the autism spectrum and even juveniles who, in other circumstances, would not be considered fit to give legal consent).
Under existing law and current best practice, people with terminal illnesses are supported by family members, doctors and nurses and palliative care teams, in full life to natural death, the bishops said.
They also dismiss the Conscientious Objections bill as unacceptable because it still requires healthcare professionals to refer their patients to other doctors who will carry out their wishes.
This means that, in one way or another, healthcare professionals are required to engage in something they believe is contrary to medical ethics and best practices.
Referring to the anniversary of the arrival of Covid-19 in Ireland, and the great efforts that have been made in all sectors of society to protect the lives and health of the people who are most vulnerable, they say that Bill Death Dignified is clearly contradicts the common commitment of our society.
It is contrary to the common good, which is the function of the state to promote. This bill is fundamentally flawed. It cannot be repaired or improved, and we urge Catholics to ask their elected representatives to reject it outright.
The statement of the bishops was prepared at the Spring General Meeting, where they also announced their decision to appointbark on a synodal path for the Catholic Church in Ireland leading to a National Synodal Assembly within the next five years, as recently revealed by Independent Irish.
They say they envision the next two years as a period of prayer, hearing, and judgment, including a nationwide consultative talk within the Church.
This will allow individuals and parishioners, religious orders and associations, as well as groups, movements and organizations both within the Church and in Irish society at large, to share their knowledge of the Church in Ireland in the past, present and future.
At the Summer General Meeting next June, the bishops intend to set up a task group to plan and oversee the first steps along the synod route. This task force will consist of lay men and women, including youth, religious, priests, and bishops.
From April 6, a website will be available on the Bishops’ Conference website for ideas and suggestions.
