Sarah Everard: The Missing Case of Women Leads the UK to Shock | Crime News
The suspected human bones were found during the search for a woman believed to have been abducted and killed by a London police officer in a case that sent shockwaves through the UK and raised questions about the safety of women.
Sarah Everard, 33, disappeared shortly after 9pm GMT as she was walking home from a friends apartment in South London on March 3rd.
On Wednesday, London Police Chief Cressida Dick said officers investigating her disappearance had sadly found what appeared to be human remains in a forest near the town of Ashford, in Kent County.
At this early stage we are not able to confirm any identity, and indeed this may take us some considerable time, said Dick, head of the Metropolitan Police Service (Met),
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was shocked and deeply saddened by the developments.
Like the whole country my thoughts are with her family and friends. We must work quickly to find all the answers to this horrible crime, he wrote on Twitter.
Met police confirmed one of its officers, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and murder late Tuesday in Kent as part of the investigation into Everards’ disappearance.
A woman in her 30s was also arrested in the same place on suspicion of helping an offender.
Both remain in custody.
Met said the officer, who works for Parliamentary and Diplomatic Defense Command, had not been on duty the night Everard disappeared.
Police did not say whether the man, who is also being questioned in connection with a separate charge of indecent exposure, knew him.
Shock and anger
The Everards case also drew widespread attention on social media, with politicians and public figures expressing anger over her alleged murder.
Marsha De Cordova, shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equality for the opposition Labor Party, wrote on Twitter: Every woman should be able to walk home at night free from any fear or anxiety.
My thoughts and prayers are with Sarah Everard’s family, friends and loved ones.
Every woman should be able to walk home at night free from any fear or anxiety.
I Cant BreatheMarsha de Cordova MP (@MarshadeCordova) March 10, 2021
Mandu Reid, leader of the Women’s Equality Party, a feminist movement, said the arrest of a police officer made the case even more frightening and called for the investigation to be handled by a special force.
Police can not be trusted to investigate themselves when it comes to allegations of violence against women and girls, Reid wrote on Twitter.
#SarahEverard was just trying to get home.
Along with so many others I campaign to end male violence against women and girls week by week.
However, whenever another woman or girl is abused, attacked or killed, it hurts more, not less. You are never taught.
Mandu Reid (@ManduReid) March 10, 2021
Journalist Rosamund Irwin said the Everards case showed that more needed to be done to end male violence.
This may have been one of us, she wrote on Twitter. There is so much emphasis on teaching girls how to be confident that this will protect us when we really need another conversation: how to end male violence.
Like so many women here, I’m thinking about Sarah Everard, her family and friends. This may have been one of us. There is so much emphasis on teaching girls how to be confident that this will protect us when we really need another conversation: how to end male violence
Rosamund Urwin (@RosamundUrwin) March 10, 2021
Other female social media users also shared their experiences of harassment and sexual assault, and the fear and anxiety they felt only in public, especially when walking home late at night.
The last fear
Dick tried to provide security, saying it was extremely rare for a woman to be abducted.
But some suggested the police chief had lost the case with those comments.
We know how rare street kidnappings and foreign killings are. This is the ultimate fear, but there is everything below this level as well. Being chased, being called, being touched by a stranger. These things are not uncommon and we never know when one may lead to the other, posted a Twitter user.
Following the disappearance of the Everards, in an effort to highlight the challenges women face, a vigil of Reclaim These Streets was held for Saturday in London.
The case coincided with the publication of a report by UN Women UK showing that all young women in the UK had been subjected to sexual harassment.
The group report was based on a survey of more than 1,000 women across the country, which saw 97 percent of women aged 18-24 say they were sexually harassed.
Among women aged 25 and over, 80 percent of respondents said they had been harassed in public.
