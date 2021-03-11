Kerry takes to the world stage before Blinken | National News

Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry kicked off this week on what he called a “constructive trip” to Europe, meeting with leaders there before Secretary of State Antony Blinken had packed a suitcase for his international debut as the United States senior diplomat.

Blinken blessed and supported the trip, a State Department official told CNN. Still, Kerry’s overseas accusation of launching himself into diplomacy before Blinken makes his first trip next week led to concerns that he could overshadow the current secretary of state right outside the gate, according to department four officials.

Kerry posted photos showing him talking to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at a European Union climate summit, walking with EU President Ursula von der Leyen, talking to foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and elbowing elbows with senior European climate official Frans Frans Timmermans, all in the wake of a final stop in Paris, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.

The montage underlined the unusual nature of the trip and the unusual interruption with the protocol. As Blinken spoke to many of these leaders by telephone, Kerry met with some of the secretary of state counterparts face-to-face before Blinken had a chance at him – and even leaders with whom Blinken could not formally meet. .

She also highlights what might be the Biden administration’s most unusual partnership: a former secretary of state working alongside a current secretary. The situation has the potential to increase diplomatic productivity, State Department sources say, but it can also lead to confusion and awkwardness.

Differences and overlaps

Blinken, Kerry’s one-time deputy, now retains his old job as the country’s top diplomat, but Kerry’s role will involve strong interactions with foreign governments and is of a similar level at the Cabinet level. Although the former secretary of state will work with Blinken on international climate intervention, Kerry reports not to the secretary but to President Joe Biden.

In London, Kerry also met with British government officials awaiting COP26, the next annual UN meeting focused on climate issues. In Paris, he met with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and was expected to meet with Ecology Minister Barbara Pompili, Foreign Minister Yves LeDrian and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, officials told CNN.

While Kerry and Blinken are very close, some officials worry that their personality changes and portfolio overlaps could also create a dynamic that blurs the lines between the two. Kerry has enjoyed attention since the 20s and is known for his relentless pace on the global stage, while Blinken is seen as more reserved and methodical and has worked to support other officials for most of his life. his.

State Department officials said there was some nervousness about Kerry’s debut trip as a climate envoy precisely because of his love of going out on the streets and engaging in face-to-face diplomacy and his impatience to do so. These officials mentioned the concern in turn about the way Kerry’s car is managed to get out there, meet people and make appearances, and the concern he might leave in the shadows or be seen to overshadow Blinken. And while the secretary supported Kerry’s trip, several officials close to him were irritated by him, said a second State Department official.

Asked what signal he sent to European allies to visit Kerry in front of the secretary, a State Department spokesman said Kerry, “with the support of President Biden, Secretary Blinken and his hosts in London, Brussels and Paris, believes it is vital “He traveled to Europe at this time because he and our partners were convinced that a large number of personal meetings could advance that progress significantly, including ahead of next month ‘s Presidential Climate Leaders Summit.”

Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, a global pact to combat climate change shortly after he took the oath of office in 2016. The United States officially reunited on the first day of Biden on duty.

The spokesman made it clear that Kerry would stick to the climate issue. “Presidential Special Envoy Kerry is fully focused on climate change and he makes it clear in every conversation he has,” they said.

The first State Department official told CNN that Kerry is able to do things that Blinken cannot do because he can travel without a large staff trail – an advantage in the ongoing Covid pandemic. Another official familiar with Kerry’s travel plans said he traveled commercially and with only one assistant.

But the trip to Europe highlighted the fact that there are sensitivities about Kerry’s role, and some deadlocks still need to be worked out.

The administration official, familiar with the planning for Kerry’s trip, said it had been weeks since it was done and required the normal approval of the White House and State Department. But some state officials thought the trip joined at the “last minute” and others were unaware that Kerry’s trip was officially approved until von der Leyen made a statement Friday about a phone call she had with Biden and mentioned that Kerry would come, one said the department official.

The White House reading of Biden’s call with von der Leyen did not mention Kerry.

After weeks of video conferencing, Kerry felt the need to see his counterparts in person, especially due to the upcoming April 22 summit hosted by the Biden administration and then the “Glasgow Sprint” for the UN Conference on Climate Change in November, the administration official said.

The trip caused a stress

Another official noted that in the face of Kerry’s urging to travel, it is difficult to say no to a former secretary of state. A third State Department official said staff thought “as Blinken starts traveling more it will be fine,” but like others, acknowledged that this first trip caused some stress.

This is partly because in diplomacy there are always important assessments of protocol and rank when meetings are organized, especially at the beginning of a new administration.

An official said Kerry’s former attitude, expertise and love of chewing on policy questions could mean he is called in to answer questions about issues that are no longer his competence but Blinken’s. .

“Who knows what it means when he is there if someone asks him about non-climate issues: Iran, or the GOP, or the insurgency or whatever,” the official speculated.

For State Department officials, Kerry’s enthusiasm for doing things ends with the challenge of managing European allies’ desire to engage in personal diplomacy with Biden administration officials after four tense years with Trump. “Kerry has all these contacts that reveal he is coming and then want to meet with him,” the second official said.

Under Trump, diplomacy became less disciplined as White House officials and aides to the former President intervened while avoiding an often marginalized State Department. Some foreign officials, now familiar with that ad hoc approach, may see Kerry as another way to reach Biden and convey messages or requests through him instead of the more appropriate way of speaking through Blinken.

In Paris, French officials lined up to see Kerry. “All I can think of is that the French assume he is coming with Blinken’s blessing, so they will meet with him,” said a fourth State Department official. “I imagine the French are excited to have an interlocutor on the ground,” the official said. “While they may prefer for protocol reasons to be (Secretary), they will go ahead with the assumption that everyone is playing nicely.”

‘Exciting’

A specific concern of the protocol is that Kerry knows Macron of France well and Johnson of the UK, but usually a formal meeting with them would not necessarily be taken, officials said.

Even Blinken would not normally take an official meeting with the French President or the British Prime Minister because the protocol is that the secretary of state meets with his or her counterpart, the foreign minister. What traditionally happens in these visits is that officials at the State Department and the Foreign Ministry arrange for the Prime Minister to pay a seemingly improvised “drop-in” visit.

This is exactly what happened in the UK, where Kerry became the first Biden Cabinet official to pay a visit to London to mark “special relations”. Kerry wrote on Twitter that during his meeting with COP26 President Alok Sharma, he had a “surprise visit” from Johnson and signaled upcoming diplomacy and travel ahead. “Just eight short months to Glasgow,” Kerry said, “I’m excited to have both of these leaders as strong partners in the work ahead.”

It was not clear how France handled Kerry’s meeting with Macron, but the climate envoy came out of their conversation and told reporters that the US was “again to be partners”.

On the 7th floor, where the secretary and his senior staff have offices, Kerry is seen as a potentially powerful force multiplier for Blinken, who could help make the secretary and American diplomacy more effective.

“It certainly helps things that they are close friends,” a source told CNN.

Blinken, Kerry and their teams speak regularly because climate issues are complex throughout the Biden administration’s approach to foreign policy, the source said, and tackling climate change is a central administration priority.

“Secretary Blinken recognizes the importance of U.S. engagement in this and that is why he, from the beginning, has been a champion of this office and of Secretary Kerry in this role,” the official said. “He is confident Secretary Kerry can make progress.”

CNN’s Zahid Mahmood in Coventry and Pierre Bairin in Paris contributed to this report