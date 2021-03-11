International
Vizag Steel staff prepares to intensify riot, indefinite strike could begin soon
Workers at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Thursday issued a notice to the company’s management stating that they would go on an indefinite strike from every day after March 25, in protest against Decision of the centers for the privatization of the steel plant.
The notice was handed over to the chairman and managing director of RINL, PK Rath, by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi (war committee to protect the Vizag steel plant), a joint action committee of all unions, in accordance with the provisions contained in Art. . – Section (1) of Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.
The KPA said that according to the rules, they were announcing 14 days to resolve the issues raised by them. We propose to call a strike on or after March 25, 2021 for the reasons mentioned in the notice, JAC said.
The Committee requested the withdrawal of the approval granted on 27 January 2021 by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 per cent of RINL strategic sales and the removal of the inter-ministerial composite group to study strategic sales.
The unions also demanded the abolition of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with South Korean steel major POSCO on October 23, 2019, for the navigation of a joint venture to build an integrated steel plant on RINL land
They asked RINL management to suspend the Memorandum of Understanding recently concluded with National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd for the redevelopment and monetization of land parcels at the steel plant located in Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam.
They also demanded that all remaining R-Card holders (those who had given their land to the steel plant in the 1980s with the promise that they would be given jobs at the steel plant) t ‘ they are given a permanent job.
The unions, which have stepped up their agitation following unanimous announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans in Lok Sabha on Monday that the Center would go ahead with 100 per cent investment in RINL, are planning to follow the strategy of farmers who have agitated at the border of Delhi seeking the repeal of controversial farm legislation.
They are planning to invite Rakesh Tikai and others to a rally to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 to address workers at the steel plant. We are studying their model of agitation and if possible, we will adopt their strategy to wage a protracted battle to prevent the privatization of the steel plant, said union leader J Ayodhya Ramu.
The main reason for not investing, according to RINL management, was that the steel plant had made continuous losses over a period of time. In 2017-18, she suffered a loss of 1,369 crore. Although it can recover briefly by making a net profit of 97 crore in 2018-19, it plunged into huge losses to the extent 3,910 crore in 2019-2020.
Support for the agitating workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has come from various neighborhoods. The popular Telugu film star and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi expressed his solidarity with the workers of the steel plant.
The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a symbol of many sacrifices. It is the right of the Andhra people and their self-respect. Let us rise above the parties and the regions. With a steely determination, lets save the Visakha Steel Plant, Chiranjeev wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.
He said it was unreasonable to say that VSP is being privatized because it is causing losses as it has been deprived of enslaved mines all these years.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi president working KT Rama Rao also announced that he would stand by the people of Visakhapatnam in their fight against the privatization of VSP. If necessary, with the permission of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we will visit Visakhapatnam to extend our support, he said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]