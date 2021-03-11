Vizag Steel staff prepares to intensify riot, indefinite strike could begin soon

Workers at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), also known as the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Thursday issued a notice to the company’s management stating that they would go on an indefinite strike from every day after March 25, in protest against Decision of the centers for the privatization of the steel plant.

The notice was handed over to the chairman and managing director of RINL, PK Rath, by Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Samithi (war committee to protect the Vizag steel plant), a joint action committee of all unions, in accordance with the provisions contained in Art. . – Section (1) of Section 22 of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947.

The KPA said that according to the rules, they were announcing 14 days to resolve the issues raised by them. We propose to call a strike on or after March 25, 2021 for the reasons mentioned in the notice, JAC said.

The Committee requested the withdrawal of the approval granted on 27 January 2021 by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for 100 per cent of RINL strategic sales and the removal of the inter-ministerial composite group to study strategic sales.

The unions also demanded the abolition of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with South Korean steel major POSCO on October 23, 2019, for the navigation of a joint venture to build an integrated steel plant on RINL land

They asked RINL management to suspend the Memorandum of Understanding recently concluded with National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd for the redevelopment and monetization of land parcels at the steel plant located in Maddilapalem, Visakhapatnam.

They also demanded that all remaining R-Card holders (those who had given their land to the steel plant in the 1980s with the promise that they would be given jobs at the steel plant) t ‘ they are given a permanent job.

The unions, which have stepped up their agitation following unanimous announcement by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans in Lok Sabha on Monday that the Center would go ahead with 100 per cent investment in RINL, are planning to follow the strategy of farmers who have agitated at the border of Delhi seeking the repeal of controversial farm legislation.

They are planning to invite Rakesh Tikai and others to a rally to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 28 to address workers at the steel plant. We are studying their model of agitation and if possible, we will adopt their strategy to wage a protracted battle to prevent the privatization of the steel plant, said union leader J Ayodhya Ramu.

The main reason for not investing, according to RINL management, was that the steel plant had made continuous losses over a period of time. In 2017-18, she suffered a loss of 1,369 crore. Although it can recover briefly by making a net profit of 97 crore in 2018-19, it plunged into huge losses to the extent 3,910 crore in 2019-2020.

Support for the agitating workers of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has come from various neighborhoods. The popular Telugu film star and former Union minister K Chiranjeevi expressed his solidarity with the workers of the steel plant.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant is a symbol of many sacrifices. It is the right of the Andhra people and their self-respect. Let us rise above the parties and the regions. With a steely determination, lets save the Visakha Steel Plant, Chiranjeev wrote on Twitter late Tuesday.

He said it was unreasonable to say that VSP is being privatized because it is causing losses as it has been deprived of enslaved mines all these years.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president working KT Rama Rao also announced that he would stand by the people of Visakhapatnam in their fight against the privatization of VSP. If necessary, with the permission of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we will visit Visakhapatnam to extend our support, he said.