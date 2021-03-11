Why the World Says the Name Breonna Taylors

The night he was killed, police did not name him.

Early news reports led to an account of an exchange of fire that left an injured officer and a woman dead during a drug investigation.

Her mother, Tamika Palmer, told her Vanity Fair she learned that Louisville Metro Police shot and killed her daughter from the news.

After the March 13 attack, former LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said there were no body camera footage to separate from the shooting.

Later, the police released him a mostly empty incident report which included the names of the victims, but listed her wounds as none, despite the fact that officers shot and killed her in the hallway of her apartment.

For the first two months after the raid that happened a week later Kentuckys first confirmed the COVID-19 case the stories of a Black woman shot and killed by police unfolded in news reports amid a flood of blocking orders, lack of masks and daily issue numbers.

The name of Breonna Taylors was almost lost in history, like that of other Black victims of police violence. Gabriella Nevarez, Aura Rosser, Alexia Christian, Natasha McKenna; these are names of black women killed by police in 2014 and 2015. Many more have died since then.

Some say it is why black women need movement Say Her Name. For others, the almost-erasure of the fates of women like Taylor is in line with America’s efforts to rewrite its history in a more flattering light.

Sometimes police and vigilant violence against Black people is too heavy for the masses to ignore: the lynching of Emmett Till, the beating of Rodney King, the assassination of Eric Garner. Most examples are of black men.

Louisville poet Hannah Drake and others say violence is often the price of acceptance for attention. And in the spring of 2020, unemployed, indignant, and home-stricken Americans got the attention.



In early May the world watched footage of white gunmen shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery as he ran into a South Georgia neighborhood. Weeks later, they saw Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck.

For eight minutes and 46 seconds America was on show in America, Drake said.

In the absence of video footage of Taylors killing, the move to say her name kept her story before the world.

Stories Social Movements Promote

Short stories are easy to remember.

They fuel anger, circulate quickly, and often triumph over the most complicated narratives, according to David Meyer, a professor of sociology at UC Irvine and author of Protest Policy: Social Movements in America.

Take the story of Rosa Parks. In the simplified retelling, Parks was a tired, elderly woman who refused to move from her seat to the front of the bus. In reality, she was a 42-year-old committed activist and one NAACP youth division chapter secretary. Its direct action was the result of meticulous planning and organization.

Parks was not the only one arrested for violating bus laws in Montgomery in 1955. In fact, Meyer said activists chose to organize around her because they thought she was a charming figure.

But he said telling a story about hundreds of activist heroes is more difficult. It is more effective to tell the story of a person and an event that symbolizes a wider set of circumstances.

So it was for Taylor.

She was not the first black woman to die as a result of police violence, but in 2020 her story resonated in America. In that way, she also represents all Black women who have died in similar circumstances.

But why did her story spread when others did not?

The way they did it, said 88-year-old Louisville civil rights activist Mattie Jones. I feel almost like murder. A young woman, a black woman in her house on her bed, not bothering anyone.

Jones has witnessed city injustice for decades. She recalls protesting against segregation policies in downtown Louisville that prevented Black people from ordering sandwiches at a lunch counter, trying on clothes, and going to the theater. She recalls talking to a minister whose son had been beaten by police on his front lawn.

She said law enforcement practices have not changed.

We do not deal with the Klan as we once did with the Klan, she said. But what happened here? Did the Klan change their uniforms to police uniforms? Did they become judges? Did they become lawmakers? What has happened that we are still being oppressed in the same way?

American police have killed Black people for it grabbing their wallet, holding a toy gun, Playing video games, in suspicion of selling cheap cigarettes and, as in the Taylors case, for links to a suspected drug dealer.

But Taylor was also a 26-year-old emergency technician working at two area hospitals at the beginning of a global pandemic at one time the world warned healthcare workers as heroes. The image of a smiling Taylor wearing her EMT uniform, holding a bouquet of flowers, helped her story go viral.

For Jones, if it could happen to Taylor, it could happen to any Black woman.

As you climb a few steps, that you are on your way, do what you were told to do so now you are supposed to have freedom, if you will, Jones said.

Social movements Raised stories

Time was critical for the world given the history of the Taylors. Amid the pandemic and massacre unleashed by the deaths of Arbery and Floyd, the country prepared to amplify stories of racial injustice. But Meyer said it was more than those elements.

You can not organize effectively if you have not built an infrastructure way before, he said.

And past social movements can lay the groundwork for continued organization.

The infrastructure for racial justice protests in recent years the largest in the country’s history goes back to the death in 2012 of Trayvon Martin, a Florida boy who was shot and killed while walking to his fathers’s fiancé’s house. After his death, Black Women co-founded Black Lives Matter.

The move took retreat in 2014, following the unfolding tragedies of Eric Garner, who died after police put him in a chocolate bar, and Michael Brown, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo.’s death. Browns led to widespread protests and slogans Hands up, do not shoot.

At the same time, Louisville was dealing with its own racial tensions, stemming from a series of cascading events that eventually led to the mistaken arrest of four Black teens.

It started when a scuffle broke out on a TARC bus and a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death. After a memorial to the teenager, about 200 teenagers looted downtown.

That same night, the LMPD arrested Craig Dean, Shaquazz Allen, Jerron Bush, and Tyrone Booker Jr., later named Misidentified Four, at the front entrance of a house in west Louisville. The following year, the Louisville Metro Governmentsettled a lawsuit on erroneous arrests for $ 1.5 million.

As of November 2014, the Louisville chapter of the Black Lives Matter was holding rallies outside the LMPD headquarters in solidarity with protesters in Ferguson.

It always comes at a time when it’s so much, and not so much for that particular area or bar, it’s so much for all of us, said Chanelle Helm, chief strategic organizer for Black Lives Matter Louisville.

So at the time police killed Breonna Taylor six years later, an advocacy facility was in place, not just in Louisville but around the country. And a key role of Black Lives Matter has been to record and cure the stories of people who lost their lives to police violence.

You need to remember who your boyfriend is and keep him at the center because people will delete us as if we never existed, Helm said.

Behind the scenes, Helm said she and others were trying to get the car to work. They held demonstrations and protested by driving caravans of cars behind the mayors’ house, she said.

It was Taylors aunt, Bianca Austin, who shared a photo of Breonna Taylor in her EMT uniform, Helm said. It later went viral, in part because activists spread it so widely.

Demonstrations reached a critical mass in Louisville on the night of May 28, hours after the LMPD released a recording of call 911 by Kenneth Walker, Taylors boyfriend, since the night of her death. That audio, like the Arbery and Floyd videos, helped further raise awareness of Taylors’s death.

Say her name

Say her name was another crucial element in raising the Taylors name in national and international consciousness.

The African-American Policy Forum launched the campaign back in 2014 with the aim of raising awareness of the often invisible names and stories of Black women who were victims of police violence.

I means short, simple, and a reminder that if you have nothing else in this world you have your name, said Drake, the poet.

She said black women struggle to be seen in life and in death.

She remembers walking among the pillars of a Montgomery memorial to the Black Americans who were lynched. Most of the pillars in the memorial had a name, but the others simply read unknown.

How can someone be unknown? Tha Drake. Someone knew them at one point, they had parents who gave them a name. But history does not know who that person is, and that is the history of America when it comes to Black people, Drake said.

Princeton University Professor of African-American Studies Eddie Glaude Jr. describes this revisionism as a symptom of America’s tendency to see its ills as mistakes on its path to a more perfect union.

In the table, America claims that All people are created equal. The footnotes include the enslavement of chaos, Japanese internment camps, the genocide of Native Americans, the water board, and the covert bombing campaign of Laotian farmers.

Taken as a whole, then, lies are the mechanism that allows and has always allowed America to avoid confronting the truth about its unjust treatment of [B]they lack people and how it distorts the spirit of the country, writes Glaude Jr. in his book, Start Again.

But for every name deleted, there are those who try to remember.

Meyer, the sociologist, tells of the endless regression of social movements, each building on the foundation laid by those that came before.

Poison with black lives matters Louisville said recent years protests have unleashed a whole new world.

We were looking at something different here because of that moment, she said. And this is what we want to name as we go out on the anniversary of these things.

When people remember Breonna Taylor and say her name, they share America’s honest, more complicated history in pursuit of a more perfect union.

