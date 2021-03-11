Africa requires continental capacity to produce vaccines





Nkengasong had previously set the goal of vaccinating 60% of the African population by the end of this year, but the target is now a year later: by the end of 2022. A meeting is scheduled for April 12 between the African Union and foreign partners to create a roadmap for increasing Africa’s capacity to eventually produce the COVID-19 vaccine, Nkengasong said. So important for us to have it, he said, referring to vaccine safety. Birgitte Markussen, head of the European Union delegation to the African Union, told the conference that efforts would be made to support domestic production of vaccines. She said solidarity is important to make sure no one is left behind in global efforts to stop the pandemic. As more doses continue to be distributed, the real task will be to ensure the rapid deployment of vaccines and associated supplies of equipment in the right condition, the right quantities and also in the right places, she said. She added, “We can not say we are safe until everyone is safe.” At least 22 of the 54 African countries have received the COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX initiative to ensure that low- and middle-income countries receive the vaccine, Nkengasong said. Shipments range from several thousand doses to millions shipped to countries ranging from Nigeria to Uganda. Nkengasong said the achievements of the vaccines in recent days left him happy and feeling that there is light at the end of the tunnel. About 600 million doses are expected to be delivered to Africa by COVAX, but the facility has faced delays and limited supply. The goal in Africa is that countries will be able to vaccinate 20% of their population with COVAX doses by the end of this year. It is an ambitious goal but it will still leave the continent away at 60% which many say is needed to achieve herd immunity when enough people are protected through infection or vaccination to make it difficult for a virus to spread. Africa has reported more than 3.9 million cases of COVID-19, including more than 106,000 deaths. South Africa is the most affected country, with more than 1.5 million cases and 51,000 deaths. But the continent saw a 9% drop in new cases and a 16% drop in the average death toll over the past four weeks, Nkengasong said. Since most countries in Africa do not have the tools to track mortality data, it is not clear how many excess deaths have occurred across the continent since the onset of the pandemic. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

