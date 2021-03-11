College Sports World Reagon to Jeff Long News





On Monday, Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long announced that the program had “mutually agreed” to part with coach Les Miles. Just a few days later, the university dismissed the third year of our era. Long’s departure stems from the way he handled the Les Miles scandal. In an official announcement shared by Long on Monday, the university official failed to mention allegations of sexual assault directed at Miles last week. Here is his full statement: “I’m extremely disappointed with our university, the fans and everyone involved in our football program,” Long wrote. “There is a lot of young talent in this football team and I have no doubt that we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will start looking for a new coach right away with an outside firm to help with the process. “We need to win football matches, and that is exactly what we are going to do.” Jeff Long was hired as the athletic director of the Jayhawks before the 2018 season after two AD terms with Pittsburgh (2003-07) and Arkansas (2008-17). With a full year of Kansas AD experience under his belt, Long played a key role in hiring the former LSU coach in 2019. While at first it looked like Long was going to hold his AD role, a press conference on Tuesday seemed to change the attitude about his future with the program. AD consistently denied having any knowledge of past past behavior from his hiring of coach in 2019. The sports world had a lot of thoughts about the Kansas debacle: Kansas AD Jeff Long at his press conference says the school conducted “multiple background checks” in Les Miles and asked if there was “anything in his past that could embarrass the university” and he said No. – Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 9, 2021 If the decision on Jeff Long’s status came after his press conference yesterday – which is now about 24 hours ago – his “job interview” yesterday should be a case study of what he should NOT do. – Harold R. Kuntz (@ HaroldRKuntz3) March 10, 2021 I can not imagine why Jeff Long was allowed to do that press conference if he was being fired anyway. – Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) March 10, 2021 Imagine if they did not fire Jeff Long after that amazing press conference yesterday🥴🥴 – Kthesa B (@ bturner23) March 10, 2021 Wait, are you going to tell me that yesterday’s press conference did not inspire Jeff Long? pic.twitter.com/9GbRxye2Oe – John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) March 10, 2021 In addition to disturbing allegations against Miles and surveillance by Long, the two had an abismal record with the Jayhawks’ program. In his two seasons as head coach, Miles set an embarrassing 3-18 record – including a 0-9 record in 2020. Clearly it was time for some major changes in KU.







